Prep Girls Golf Preview: Chi-Hi brings new coach, solid players into unique season

"I’m confident they’ll figure it out although I do think there will be an adjustment process there just because it’s different from what they’re used to.”

Maddy Henneman, Sophie Koehler, Clare Matott, Kinsey Gerlach, Baylee Jacquemart, Kendall Bowe, Jenna Beranek, Lexi Altamirano and Madeline Johnson are also in play for time in the lineup with Hanson saying he's already seen improvement in the first week of practice.

“I don’t know what to expect when you have somebody that’s brand new to the game and so I’m really hopeful that we can start to develop some of their skills (with) some nice touch around the green and some consistency in the swing so they can play a larger role," Hanson said.

Veterans Kaleigh Ripley, Rachel Fransway and Brystal Roshell have graduated, leaving plenty of room for playing time in the lineup.

The Big Rivers Conference is still putting together its conference for the season, but the Cardinals will be one of the teams to take part. Chi-Hi is planning on playing fall sports as long as the school district is able to continue with its in-person learning for the school year. The Eau Claire Area School District previously announced it would be opting out of the season and instead playing fall sports in the spring.