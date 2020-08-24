Prep Girls Golf Preview: Chi-Hi brings new coach, solid players into unique season

Morgan Hanson enters a new spot in an unprecedented situation.
Hanson takes over as head coach for the Chippewa Falls girls golf team, replacing Rick Silloway who stepped aside after leading the program since its return to varsity competition in 2013. The new coach takes over with a pair of underclassmen returners in junior Sydney Trinrud and sophomore Marley Sterling along with an intriguing group of players Hanson believes can log solid varsity scores.
“I feel like we’re solid, not spectacular. We’ve got a lot of solid girls and hopefully we can make some improvement," Hanson said. "That’s our theme this year is improvement, always getting better.”
Trinrud tied for 18th place at last season's Division 1 sectional in Superior, carding a 102 to finish two strokes off the final individual sectional qualification position. Sterling finished 46th at sectionals and along with Trinrud gives Hanson and the Cards experience returners that could ultimately slot near the front of the lineup.
“Golf is one of those things where you’re playing against yourself. You’re not playing against anyone else you’re playing against yourself and we really have to make sure we have that focus, especially from playing against somebody — River Falls has some girls that are shooting in the high 30s for nine — and that can be off-putting when you’re out there shooting a 45 and thinking holy cow I’m not anywhere close," Hanson said. "You’ve got to play your game so we’ll see.
"I’m confident they’ll figure it out although I do think there will be an adjustment process there just because it’s different from what they’re used to.”
Maddy Henneman, Sophie Koehler, Clare Matott, Kinsey Gerlach, Baylee Jacquemart, Kendall Bowe, Jenna Beranek, Lexi Altamirano and Madeline Johnson are also in play for time in the lineup with Hanson saying he's already seen improvement in the first week of practice.
“I don’t know what to expect when you have somebody that’s brand new to the game and so I’m really hopeful that we can start to develop some of their skills (with) some nice touch around the green and some consistency in the swing so they can play a larger role," Hanson said.
Veterans Kaleigh Ripley, Rachel Fransway and Brystal Roshell have graduated, leaving plenty of room for playing time in the lineup.
The Big Rivers Conference is still putting together its conference for the season, but the Cardinals will be one of the teams to take part. Chi-Hi is planning on playing fall sports as long as the school district is able to continue with its in-person learning for the school year. The Eau Claire Area School District previously announced it would be opting out of the season and instead playing fall sports in the spring.
“If I had a quarter for every time I’ve told the kids ‘I’m really not sure, but here’s what I know so far and that could all change next week’…I’m in contact with (athletic director) Mike (Thompson) and talking about schedules and the developments and he’s been really good about pushing that information," Hanson said. "But the information we usually get is ‘we’re planning on doing this, but there’s a lot of dominoes that could fall’.”
Hanson has been able to pick Silloway's brain for helpful tips and information on his team, something that can always help a new coach.
“He’s very, very helpful and willing to help out in any way possible which as a new guy, there’s not enough gratitude (to be shown) in the world for that," Hanson said of Silloway's help.
The Cardinals will hit the links this fall with new faces in the lineup and on the coaching staff, but Hanson has been happy with his team's attitude and effort thus far and believes his team can be successful.
“It’s a good group of kids," Hanson said. "I think we’re poised to make some big improvements this year from the beginning to the end and I think we’ve got a chance to do some good things.”
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!