The Chi-Hi girls golf team has some new faces in the lineup this year.
But early in the season, some of those players are showing they belong at the varsity level for the Cardinals.
Rick Silloway returns for his 36th season of coaching golf at Chi-Hi and his Cardinal squad returns a pair of sectional qualifiers but has some significant roster turnover following the graduation of several seniors.
Kaleigh Ripley and Rachel Fransway both advanced to Division 1 sectionals a season ago and give the team a pair of steady players at the top of the card. Ripley and Fransway tied for 16th at regionals in Wisconsin Rapids last fall, earning two of the four individual qualifying spots for sectionals as the team took fifth place. Ripley and Fransway went on to finish 32nd and tied for 40th, respectively, at sectionals in New Richmond.
Fransway and Ripley shot a 110 and 112, respectively, to lead the Cardinals on Monday at the team’s season-opening tournament hosted by Eau Claire North at Mill Run Golf Course.
Fellow senior Brystal Roshell and youngsters Sydney Trinrud and Marley Sterling rounded out the lineup on Monday as the Cardinals were seventh as a team and early on in the season, Silloway will be searching for the right combination for his team.
Chi-Hi plays at New Richmond on Wednesday and hosts its annual invitational at Lake Wissota Golf on Thursday, two more tournaments in a busy first week of competition.
“We’re fortunate to have an invite this Thursday at our place where I’ll be able to look at 10 of our players,” Silloway said, as the Cardinals will also field a second team at Lake Wissota. “That’s really a good deal for me and I’m just looking to see who is going to make their way to the top because I don’t know yet.”
But the good news is Silloway has plenty of players to choose from and some time to work with before the Big Rivers Conference season gets underway in September. Chi-Hi will compete at five nonconference tournaments before Labor Day prior to the team’s conference opener at Hudson on Sept. 5.
“We’re young and inexperienced, but we can all hit the ball and get the ball up and off the ground,” Silloway said. “It looks better than some years when we start.”
Silloway was also impressed with the overall numbers for the program, especially considering the team was made up of mostly seniors a season ago that have since graduated.
“In our meeting we had with the parents and the kids I was pretty blown away that we had 13 kids show up,” Silloway said.
Chi-Hi hosts the penultimate Big Rivers event of the season on Sept. 19 at Lake Wissota before the Big Rivers Conference Championship at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake on Sept. 26.
“I think we’ll be able to hang in there with some of the teams that are a little bit more experienced,” Silloway said.
Nemadji Golf Course in Superior hosts Chi-Hi’s regional on Oct. 2 with those that advance moving on to sectionals in Stevens Point on Oct. 7.