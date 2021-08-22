Prep Girls Golf Preview: Returning veterans, new faces make for balanced, deep Chi-Hi squad

It’s early in the prep girls golf season, but Chi-Hi coach Morgan Hanson has already seen improvement from his squad.
Combine that with the improvement many of those same faces showed throughout last season and it shows a solid foundation for the program and its second-year coach.
Chi-Hi wrapped up its first week of competition on Thursday, a week with three tournaments with three more on the horizon in the coming week. Returning experience is easy to find with the Cardinals and is combining with some talented newcomers to create a team Hanson believes can be competitive in the Big Rivers Conference.
“We have a remarkably consistent group,” Hanson said. “We’ve played three invites this week and they’ve all been between 95-100. I’ve got four or five or maybe six kids that are all in that range and so that may not sound spectacular but compared to last year where we had a couple kids in that range now we have five or six.”
Sydney Trinrud led the Cardinals last season with a nine-hole average of 50.73 as she earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference accolades and advanced to Division 1 sectionals. The senior Trinrud tied for 13th at regionals with a 103 before shooting a 102 at sectionals to take 32nd. Marley Sterling (57.8 nine-hole average), Kinsey Gerlach (59.9) and Kendall Bowe (62.7) also advanced to sectionals and are back for the Cardinals, as is senior Clare Matott who took 25th at regionals.
Junior Ava Finn has joined the team this season and has added to its depth and consistency while freshmen Sarah Chaffee and Addy Seaholm are already making an impact. Chaffee shot a 106 in Thursday’s 18-hole meet in New Richmond with a 46 on the back nine, the best nine-hole score thus far for the team. Seaholm has been consistently in the low-to-mid 50s for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi started the season by tying Eau Claire North for sixth place at Monday’s Husky Invitational at Lake Hallie Golf Club with Trinrud’s 95 helping her secure 14th place individually. One day later the Cardinals were sixth at the Old Abe Invite at Wild Ridge in Eau Claire after shooting a 440. Trinrud carded a 103 to tie for 18th place.
The first day of practice for the prep girls golf season was Monday, Aug. 9 and even though Morgan had plenty of returners on the team, it still took him some time to get a handle on what his team had entering the new campaign.
“The first week was absolutely hectic, just trying to get some data on kids,” Hanson said. “At the end of last year I thought I knew where we would be and who would be where but we have a junior and senior that just came out, we added a couple sophomores (and) I think we have four or five freshmen. We really had to take some time to get some scores in and see what we had.”
Another week with three tournaments awaits the Cardinals, starting Monday when Chi-Hi hosts its annual invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course. Road tournaments at Hudson on Tuesday and Rice Lake on Thursday follow before the Cardinals jump full time into Big Rivers Conference meet action on Tuesday, Aug. 31 when Eau Claire North hosts a league meet at Hallie Golf Club.
Chi-Hi will host a Big Rivers Conference meet back at Lake Wissota on Sept. 16 in the penultimate of the regular season before the Big Rivers Conference championships on Sept. 22 in River Falls. The postseason is scheduled to start a week later in Hudson at Troy Burne Golf Club.