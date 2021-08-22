Prep Girls Golf Preview: Returning veterans, new faces make for balanced, deep Chi-Hi squad

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Ava Finn has joined the team this season and has added to its depth and consistency while freshmen Sarah Chaffee and Addy Seaholm are already making an impact. Chaffee shot a 106 in Thursday’s 18-hole meet in New Richmond with a 46 on the back nine, the best nine-hole score thus far for the team. Seaholm has been consistently in the low-to-mid 50s for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi started the season by tying Eau Claire North for sixth place at Monday’s Husky Invitational at Lake Hallie Golf Club with Trinrud’s 95 helping her secure 14th place individually. One day later the Cardinals were sixth at the Old Abe Invite at Wild Ridge in Eau Claire after shooting a 440. Trinrud carded a 103 to tie for 18th place.

The first day of practice for the prep girls golf season was Monday, Aug. 9 and even though Morgan had plenty of returners on the team, it still took him some time to get a handle on what his team had entering the new campaign.

“The first week was absolutely hectic, just trying to get some data on kids,” Hanson said. “At the end of last year I thought I knew where we would be and who would be where but we have a junior and senior that just came out, we added a couple sophomores (and) I think we have four or five freshmen. We really had to take some time to get some scores in and see what we had.”