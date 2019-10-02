SUPERIOR — Kaleigh Ripley shot a 93 to tie for ninth place, advancing to next week's Division 1 girls golf sectional to lead the Chi-Hi team on Wednesday at a regional at Nemadji Golf Course.
Ripley tied Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson for ninth place, while Eau Claire North's Erika Braaten and Haley Cronin each shot a 100 to earn the other two individual qualifying spots.
New Richmond's Jessica Hagman shot a 73 to earn medalist honors.
Chi-Hi finished in a tie with Regis/Altoona for sixth place as a team with a 420. New Richmond won the team title with a 340 while River Falls (345), Hudson (391) and Eau Claire Memorial (398) advanced to sectionals as a team by virtue of their top-four finishes.
Sydney Trinrud shot a 102 to tie for 18th place for Chi-Hi while Rachel Fransway carded a 104 to tie for 22nd. Brystal Roshell shot a 121 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.
Sectionals are held on Tuesday at Stevens Point Country Club.
Division 2
Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee advances to sectionals
At Holmen, freshman Emme Felmlee shot a 106 to advance to sectionals for the Orioles.
Felmlee finished tied for 15th to earn the final individual qualifying spot for Stanley-Boyd, who finished ninth as a team with a 502 as Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek (373) won the regional team title. Arcadia/Independence (388), Black River Falls (417) and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (419) earned the other team qualifying spots as the top-four teams.
Hannah Tinjum (127), Liberty Simon (132) and Amber Brunner (137) rounded out the scoring golfers for the Orioles.
Colfax's Abby DeMoe (79) earned medalist honors.
Division 2 sectionals are Tuesday at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.