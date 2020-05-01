Prep Girls Golf: Stanley-Boyd earns GCAW Division 2 Academic All-State honorable mention team award

The Stanley-Boyd girls golf team has earned the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin's Division 2 Academic All-State award as honorable mentions for the fall 2019 season.
Emerson Felmlee, Hannah Tinjum, Liberty Simon, Issabella Green and Amber Broughton had a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 and will receive a certificate of acknowledgement for the achievement.
Sheboygan North/South earned first place honors in Division 1 with Waunakee in second and Catholic Memorial in third place. Cochrane-Fountain City was the top team in Division 2 with Ladysmith second and St. Croix Central third.
