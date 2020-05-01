Prep Girls Golf: Stanley-Boyd earns GCAW Division 2 Academic All-State honorable mention team award
Prep Girls Golf | Stanley-Boyd Orioles

Prep Girls Golf: Stanley-Boyd earns GCAW Division 2 Academic All-State honorable mention team award

{{featured_button_text}}

The Stanley-Boyd girls golf team has earned the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin's Division 2 Academic All-State award as honorable mentions for the fall 2019 season.

Emerson Felmlee, Hannah Tinjum, Liberty Simon, Issabella Green and Amber Broughton had a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 and will receive a certificate of acknowledgement for the achievement.

Sheboygan North/South earned first place honors in Division 1 with Waunakee in second and Catholic Memorial in third place. Cochrane-Fountain City was the top team in Division 2 with Ladysmith second and St. Croix Central third.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News