The Chi-Hi girls golf season is well underway.
But even though his team has been in action for nearly a month already, longtime Chi-Hi coach Rick Silloway said it didn’t take him long to find out something about a largely-new cast of players — they’re ready to work.
“The thing I’ve seen is that they’re dedicated and they’re trying very hard to get better,” Silloway said. “Some of them have been out on the course once or twice but really haven’t played any tournament golf.”
The Cardinals lost a number of golfers to graduation from last year’s team with competitors Camryn Schaller, Kyra Coubal and Caitlyn Swim moving on. That has left the team with some key spots to fill, but early on the team has been up for the challenge.
Courtney Fisher has led the way for Chi-Hi, most recently leading the team by shooting a 53 at last Thursday’s BRC event in Hudson. Rachel Fransway shot a 55, Kaleigh Ripley carded a 60 and Faith Ford finished with a 61 as the Cardinals were sixth as a team. Earlier in the year, Fisher finished fifth at Chi-Hi’s home invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course and Silloway said she has embraced the role as a leader on the team.
“She’s definitely our leader,” Silloway said. “On the course she’s good and off the course she’s organized a lot of (team building) things. She knew she had to and she took over and she’s done a really nice job.”
Mother Nature has postponed some recent conference events, setting up for what will be a frantic finish to the league season. For Silloway’s young team, that means fewer practices to work and fine tune its game.
“We’re going to really have to bear down and practice when we can,” Silloway said.
The team returns to action on Thursday with a conference meet hosted by Rice Lake at Turtleback Golf Course before league events hosted next week by Eau Claire North (at Mill Run on Sept. 11) and Chi-Hi (Lake Wissota on Thursday, Sept. 13).
The girls golf postseason is also fast approaching with Division 1 regionals set for Wednesday, Sept. 26 at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior. The Cardinals played the course earlier this season at an invite hosted by the Spartans.
The team has a lot of players that are seeing their first competitive play, be it at the varsity or junior varsity level. But as the team hits the stretch run, Silloway is happy with the progress the team has made so far this year and in general is just happy to be coaching the team in his 33rd season overall as a golf coach.
“They’re certainly a bunch of great young ladies. All intelligent, they all have just a great sense of humor and personalities,” Silloway said. “They’re just fun to be with. I’m lucky to have this team.”
