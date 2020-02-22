Prep Girls Gymnastics: Chi-Hi's Wingert wins balance beam, takes second all-around at Big Rivers Conference championships

EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi senior gymnast Chloe Wingert took first place on the balance beam as a part of her second-place performance all-around on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference championships hosted at Eau Claire Memorial.

Wingert won on the beam with a score of 9.275 points, followed by River Falls' Madisyn Tape with 8.95. Chi-Hi coach Katie Berg said her team's crisp warmups for the event helped give Wingert and the other competitors confidence.

"She had one of the best routines I've seen from her," Berg said of Wingert's beam performance. "Everything was just big, no wobbles, nothing."

The Cardinal senior was also second all-around with a score of 35.725 as River Falls' Autumn Tiede won with 35.85 points. Wingert finished fifth or better in all four events on the day, taking third on the uneven bars (8.45), tying teammate Riley Hinke for fourth on the vault (9.0) and finishing fifth in the floor exercise (9.0).

"She's been working really hard in the gym, working on her consistency," Berg said. "She kind of knew it was already there. She did a really good job today."

Hinke was 12th all-around, led by her tie for fourth place on the vault and seventh-place performance on the uneven bars (8.025).