Prep Girls Gymnastics: Chi-Hi's Wingert wins balance beam, takes second all-around at Big Rivers Conference championships
Prep Girls Gymnastics | Big Rivers Conference Championships

Prep Girls Gymnastics: Chi-Hi's Wingert wins balance beam, takes second all-around at Big Rivers Conference championships

Big Rivers Conference Gymnastics at Eau Claire Memorial 2-22-20

Chi-Hi's Chloe Wingert finishes her floor exercise routine at the Big Rivers Conference championships on Saturday in Eau Claire.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi senior gymnast Chloe Wingert took first place on the balance beam as a part of her second-place performance all-around on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference championships hosted at Eau Claire Memorial.

Wingert won on the beam with a score of 9.275 points, followed by River Falls' Madisyn Tape with 8.95. Chi-Hi coach Katie Berg said her team's crisp warmups for the event helped give Wingert and the other competitors confidence.

"She had one of the best routines I've seen from her," Berg said of Wingert's beam performance. "Everything was just big, no wobbles, nothing."

The Cardinal senior was also second all-around with a score of 35.725 as River Falls' Autumn Tiede won with 35.85 points. Wingert finished fifth or better in all four events on the day, taking third on the uneven bars (8.45), tying teammate Riley Hinke for fourth on the vault (9.0) and finishing fifth in the floor exercise (9.0).

"She's been working really hard in the gym, working on her consistency," Berg said. "She kind of knew it was already there. She did a really good job today."

Hinke was 12th all-around, led by her tie for fourth place on the vault and seventh-place performance on the uneven bars (8.025).

"Riley, she was working really, really, really hard on that vault so it was really cool to see all of her hard work is starting to pay off now," Berg said. "I think she was pretty excited about that too."

Natalee Weiss tied for 14th on the vault and Ava Finn finished 16th on the balance beam for Chi-Hi. Weiss was 21st all-around as the Cardinals were fourth in the team scoring with 124.65 points. River Falls (137.575) took home the team championship with Eau Claire (132.775) in second place.

Chi-Hi will be back at Eau Claire Memorial next Saturday for Division 1 sectionals, beginning at 11 a.m.

"It was nice being there (Memorial) today because this was kind of a practice meet in a sense for them," Berg said. "They're going to be very familiar with all the events, where everything is laid out. I think we're going to go into the gym this week and hit a lot of sets so it's not going to be a surprise when they do well next week."

