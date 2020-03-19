Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Polzin selected second team All-State by Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Sidney Polzin moves up the ice during a Division 1 regional final playoff game against Hayward on Feb. 20 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie junior Sidney Polzin has been selected second team all-state by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association for her play in the 2019-20 season.

Polzin scored 26 goals and added 11 assists for 37 total points in 24 games this year for the Sabers as she finished tied for ninth in the state in goals scored during the regular season. Senior goaltender Haley Frank earned honorable mention all-state honors after posting an 8-8 record with a 2.70 goals against average and a 92.1 save percentage in 19 games for the Sabers.

Polzin was also selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the season at forward, one of six players from the conference to make the first team.

Frank was chosen to the second team at goaltender and junior defenseman Ella Ausman was an honorable mention. Ausman scored eight goals and added 12 assists in 24 games this season.

St. Croix Valley senior goaltender Sydney Seeley was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie finished the season with a 10-12-2 record, the first double-digit season in wins for the program since 2011-12 while the team also won its first conference game in five years with a 2-1 win over eventual state qualifier Hudson on Jan. 14.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Goalie: Sydney Seeley, St. Croix Valley. Defense: Lilly Accola, St. Croix Valley; Annika Olson, Eau Claire Area. Forward: Sidney Polzin, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Amber Delong, St. Croix Valley, St. Croix Valley; Madison Schwengler, Eau Claire Area.

Second Team—Goalie: Haley Frank, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie. Defense: Kalie Gruhlke, Eau Claire Area; Jenna Bergmanis, St. Croix Valley. Forward: Lauren Carmody, Eau Claire Area; Nikki Olund, Hudson; Abbie Delong, St. Croix Valley.

Honorable Mention—Goalie: Alesha Smith, Eau Claire Area; Alayna Kunshier, Hudson. Defense: Ella Ausman, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Rose Giblin, Hudson; Madyson Shew, St. Croix Valley. Forward: Paige Rodriguez, Eau Claire Area; Paige Ruppert, Eau Claire Area; Leah Parker, Hudson.

Player of the Year—Sydney Seeley, St. Croix Valley.

