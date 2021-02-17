Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Polzin named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin, Menard named GWHCA Coach of the Year

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Sidney Polzin has been named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin for the 2020-21 season while Sabers coach Tony Menard has been selected as the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association's Coach of the Year.
Both awards were unveiled during a virtual state banquet on Tuesday evening.
Polzin had 23 goals and 17 assists in 18 games leading into Wednesday evening's state semifinal matchup at Central Wisconsin. Polzin was chosen among five finalists that also included Western Wisconsin forward Ellie Brice, Central Wisconsin defenseman Maddux Federici, Hudson forward Nikki Olund and Lakeshore Lightning goaltender Kami McCardle. Polzin is the first player from Chippewa Falls to be named as Ms. Hockey Wisconsin.
Menard was chosen as the state coach of the year after leading the Sabers to a 12-6-1 record and the co-op's first state tournament appearance. Menard was also a co-coach of the year in Section 1 along with St. Croix Valley's Matt Cranston.
In addition, Polzin was selected to the all-state first team as a forward, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior defenseman Ella Ausman and senior goaltender Caroline O'Dell were selected to the all-state second team. Ausman had 11 goals and 14 assists in 19 games and O'Dell posted a 12-6-1 record with a 2.23 goals against average while stopping 91.2 percent of shots faced entering Wednesday's game.