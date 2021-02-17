 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Polzin named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin, Menard named GWHCA Coach of the Year
top story
Prep Girls Hockey | Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Polzin named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin, Menard named GWHCA Coach of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-5-21

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Sidney Polzin looks to pass during a regional final game against Hayward on Feb. 5 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Sidney Polzin has been named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin for the 2020-21 season while Sabers coach Tony Menard has been selected as the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association's Coach of the Year.

Both awards were unveiled during a virtual state banquet on Tuesday evening.

Polzin had 23 goals and 17 assists in 18 games leading into Wednesday evening's state semifinal matchup at Central Wisconsin. Polzin was chosen among five finalists that also included Western Wisconsin forward Ellie Brice, Central Wisconsin defenseman Maddux Federici, Hudson forward Nikki Olund and Lakeshore Lightning goaltender Kami McCardle. Polzin is the first player from Chippewa Falls to be named as Ms. Hockey Wisconsin.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Tony Menard Mugshot

Menard

Menard was chosen as the state coach of the year after leading the Sabers to a 12-6-1 record and the co-op's first state tournament appearance. Menard was also a co-coach of the year in Section 1 along with St. Croix Valley's Matt Cranston.

Caroline O'Dell

O'Dell
Ella Ausman

Ausman

In addition, Polzin was selected to the all-state first team as a forward, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior defenseman Ella Ausman and senior goaltender Caroline O'Dell were selected to the all-state second team. Ausman had 11 goals and 14 assists in 19 games and O'Dell posted a 12-6-1 record with a 2.23 goals against average while stopping 91.2 percent of shots faced entering Wednesday's game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers reflect on narrow loss to Wolverines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News