Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Polzin named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin, Menard named GWHCA Coach of the Year

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Sidney Polzin has been named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin for the 2020-21 season while Sabers coach Tony Menard has been selected as the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association's Coach of the Year.

Both awards were unveiled during a virtual state banquet on Tuesday evening.

Polzin had 23 goals and 17 assists in 18 games leading into Wednesday evening's state semifinal matchup at Central Wisconsin. Polzin was chosen among five finalists that also included Western Wisconsin forward Ellie Brice, Central Wisconsin defenseman Maddux Federici, Hudson forward Nikki Olund and Lakeshore Lightning goaltender Kami McCardle. Polzin is the first player from Chippewa Falls to be named as Ms. Hockey Wisconsin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Menard was chosen as the state coach of the year after leading the Sabers to a 12-6-1 record and the co-op's first state tournament appearance. Menard was also a co-coach of the year in Section 1 along with St. Croix Valley's Matt Cranston.