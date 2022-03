Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Buonincontro picked for All-Big Rivers Conference second team

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie forward Brianna Buonincontro has been chosen to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the 2021-22 season.

The junior forward was one of six players on the second team. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior defenseman Emme Bergh, junior defenseman Addison Frenette, junior forwards Joey Schemenauer and Emma-Lyn Stephenson, sophomore forward Paige Steinmetz and sophomore goaltender Kassandra Herr were each selected as honorable mentions.

Western Wisconsin senior Erin Huerta and St. Croix Valley sophomore Kendall Sundby were chosen as the Co-Big Rivers Conference Players of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Goalie: Alesha Smith, Eau Claire Area. Defense: Jenna Bergmanis, St. Croix Valley; Kendall Sundby, St. Croix Valley. Forward: Erin Huerta, Western Wisconsin; Leah Parker, Hudson; Kennedy Gruhlke, Eau Claire Area.

Second Team—Goalie; Catterina Donna, Hudson. Defense: Averie Martin, Hudson; Makena Ducklow, Western Wisconsin. Forward: Makenzie Weeks, Western Wisconsin; Brianna Buonincontro, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Denman Rode, Hudson.

Honorable Mention—Goalie: Kassandra Herr, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Jasmine Peterson, St. Croix Valley. Defense: Addison Frenette, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Emelia Bergh, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Madison Trautmiller, Western Wisconsin. Forward: Chloe Hepfler, Hudson; Joey Schemenauer, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Alise Wiehl, Western Wisconsin; Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Paige Steinmetz, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie; Trinity Mittl, St. Croix Valley; Kiara Therriault, St. Croix Valley; Addison Gruhlke, Eau Claire Area.

Co-Players of the Year—Erin Huerta, Western Wisconsin and Kendall Sundby, St. Croix Valley.

