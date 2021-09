Prep Girls Hockey: Menard named NFHS Coach of the Year for Wisconsin

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey coach Tony Menard has been selected by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2020-21 NFHS Coaches Association Girls Hockey Coach of the Year award for the state of Wisconsin.

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team unveiled its state championship banner during a ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Menard led the Sabers to a 14-6-1 record this past season en route to a state championship with a 3-2 overtime victory over University School of Milwaukee on Feb. 20. Earlier this year Menard was also named the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year.

Each year the NFHS identifies and recognizes one coach from each state for significant achievement in their sport and state level recipients are considered for NFHS Sectional recognition. National Coaches of the Year are then chosen from the sectional winners. Award winners are selected based on a variety of criteria including coaching record, background, coaching honors and involvement in the community and school organizations.

Each year approximately 1,000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 coaches are recognized at the sectional level and 21 coaches are recognized at the national level.

