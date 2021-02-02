Prep Girls Hockey Playoffs: Battle-tested Chippewa Falls/Menomonie shows its mettle against state's best teams

Polzin entered Tuesday tied for fourth in the state with 19 goals and is tied for seventh in Wisconsin in total points (29), according to Wisconsin Prep Hockey. Fellow senior Ella Ausman is second on the team in goals (11), points (21) and tied for second in assists (10) while freshman Paige Steinmetz has nine goals and 11 assists.

Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey: Polzin nets hat trick as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie rolls past Superior Sidney Polzin registered a hat trick while Paige Steinmetz, Abigail Martin, Ella Ausman and Joey Schemenauer scored goals for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team in a 7-2 win over Superior on Saturday. Overall the Sabers had 63 shots on goal and scored six of their seven goals in the final two periods.

And while a potential rubber match with St. Croix Valley could be awaiting with a win Friday night, the Sabers are not overlooking their opening opponent. Especially after the Hurricanes scored a 4-3 overtime win against the Sabers on Monday evening.

The Hurricanes ended Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s year last season with a 2-1 overtime defeat in the regional finals and Menard and his squad are aware of the caliber of team Hayward is on a perrenial basis.

“Hayward is a program that’s had success in the playoffs,” Menard said. “They’ve got a couple state championship in the last handful of years and it’s just overall a program that is familiar with big games and big situations.”

From here on out every game is a big one and the Sabers are comfortable and confident in their ability to play well, no matter who is lining up against them.