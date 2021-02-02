Prep Girls Hockey Playoffs: Battle-tested Chippewa Falls/Menomonie shows its mettle against state's best teams

Even in a pandemic-shortened regular season, the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team found plenty of competition.
The Sabers have seen a bevy of state-ranked opponents throughout the season and have fared well against those top-flight foes heading into the start of the playoffs. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie is a No. 4 seed and opens at home on Friday against No. 5 Hayward in the regional finals.
Coming off a 10-11-2 campaign a season ago, the Sabers brought back the vast majority of its roster and came into the season wanting to compete in a super-tough Big Rivers Conference. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie did just that, earning league wins over Hudson and St. Croix Valley while going to overtime with Eau Claire Area on two occasions. Combine those strong showings with a 3-2 loss to top-ranked Fox Cities on Jan. 8 and a 3-2 overtime loss to Western Wisconsin on Dec. 30 and you have a Sabers squad that knows it can play with the best teams in the state.
“Across the board I think in any game we’ve played this whole year — we split with the Fusion, split with Hudson, with Eau Claire we went into overtime twice — we’re playing really good hockey with good teams,” Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said after a 7-2 win over Superior on Saturday. “We played the number one team in the state 3-2 earlier in the year. We know we have the ability to play with anybody and it’s just bringing that consistent hockey, our type of hockey and know it should be a close game no matter who we’re playing.”
The confidence will be necessary as the Sabers have four of the six teams ranked in the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey online state poll of the regular season in their section. All four Big Rivers teams were in the final rankings — St. Croix Valley third, Eau Claire Area fourth, Hudson fifth and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie sixth — and the Sabers have already clinched their first winning season since 2011-12.
“Our conference is definitely a tough conference and just to hang in with these teams definitely builds our momentum,” senior forward Sidney Polzin said.
This season has been circled for a while for the co-op as many of this year’s seniors have been logging significant varsity time since they were freshmen and sophomores, taking their lumps early before growing into one of the top teams in the state.
“We wouldn’t want to go into these playoffs with any other group because we work well together, we’re coming together as a team really well,” Polzin said.
With such a thin margin of error going up against such a tough sectional, limiting mistakes will be key for the Sabers.
“We’ve got to find a way moving forward to stay out of the box. We’re such a hard team to play 5-on-5,” Menard said. “We’re able to get our three lines going. (Goaltender) Caroline (O’Dell) feels really comfortable 5-on-5, so do our Ds.”
Polzin entered Tuesday tied for fourth in the state with 19 goals and is tied for seventh in Wisconsin in total points (29), according to Wisconsin Prep Hockey. Fellow senior Ella Ausman is second on the team in goals (11), points (21) and tied for second in assists (10) while freshman Paige Steinmetz has nine goals and 11 assists.
Sidney Polzin registered a hat trick while Paige Steinmetz, Abigail Martin, Ella Ausman and Joey Schemenauer scored goals for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team in a 7-2 win over Superior on Saturday. Overall the Sabers had 63 shots on goal and scored six of their seven goals in the final two periods.
And while a potential rubber match with St. Croix Valley could be awaiting with a win Friday night, the Sabers are not overlooking their opening opponent. Especially after the Hurricanes scored a 4-3 overtime win against the Sabers on Monday evening.
The Hurricanes ended Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s year last season with a 2-1 overtime defeat in the regional finals and Menard and his squad are aware of the caliber of team Hayward is on a perrenial basis.
“Hayward is a program that’s had success in the playoffs,” Menard said. “They’ve got a couple state championship in the last handful of years and it’s just overall a program that is familiar with big games and big situations.”
From here on out every game is a big one and the Sabers are comfortable and confident in their ability to play well, no matter who is lining up against them.
“We’ve got to find a way moving forward to continue to play well in big games,” Menard said. “If we find a way to do that, this team the sky’s the limit for them and they can make a run as far as they want to.”