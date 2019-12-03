A new face set the tone before a familiar one put the game on ice.
Freshman Emma-lyn Stephenson scored her first varsity goal before Sidney Polzin found the net twice in the third period as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team earned a 3-1 victory over Superior on Tuesday in its season opener at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Sabers (1-0) trailed after a goal in the first period from Superior's Madelyn Franta, but scored once in the second to tie the game before two Polzin goals in the third powered Chippewa Falls/Menomonie to its first win in an opener since the 2013-14 season.
“We had a lot of contributions from everybody on the team tonight," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said of the win. "From our top line down to our third and even fourth line got out there and helped us out and really did what we needed them to do.”
A deeper Saber team entered the season wanting to put more shots on net while conversely keeping extra chances off standout goaltender Haley Frank. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie achieved that goal in convincing fashion, putting 32 shots on goal while holding the Spartans to 20 shots. Franta found the back of the net fewer than three minutes into the game before Frank kept the Spartans off the board the rest of the way.
“I think from there she settled in, saw 19 shots and did a really good job for us," Menard said of Frank.
Stephenson knocked home the equalizing goal at the 7:24 mark of the second period on an assist from Kaitlyn Buckli, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's first successful shot after owning a sizable advantage in the category throughout the contest.
“That first goal definitely was an energy booster and changed our momentum a lot," Polzin said of Stephenson's goal.
“That was huge for us," Menard said about the intial goal. That line really kept us in the game. They brought that same consistency from the first period down to the third period. They were out there and working hard so it was nice to see them get rewarded in the second period getting that first goal for us and it kind of calmed the nerves.
"I think we had a little bit of first-game jitters, a young group coming in and really just had to work through that in the first period.”
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's original season opener scheduled for last Tuesday against Rochester Lourdes (Minn.) was postponed due to winter weather. The matchup with the Spartans was initially scheduled for Monday night, but was moved to Tuesday to help Superior accommodate after digging out from this past weekend's significant snowfall.
The Spartans (1-3) took a penalty near the midway point of the second period and fewer than 30 seconds later Polzin made them pay when she beat Superior goaltender Katrina Casper for a power-play goal with an assist from Ella Ausman to grab the lead. Polzin added an unassisted empty net goal with 26 seconds left to wrap up the game.
The Sabers are a young team with just four seniors, but have a large group of underclassmen that are already showing the ability to make a difference at the varsity level.
“I’m really excited about our freshmen this year," Polzin said. "I feel like we’ve got a lot of range.”
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie returns to action on Thursday at Onalaska before opening Big Rivers Conference play next Tuesday at Eau Claire Area.
“Getting that first W, having it be our first game of the season is a huge momentum builder for the rest of the season," Menard said.
