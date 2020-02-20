Prep Girls Hockey Regionals: Hayward rallies past Chippewa Falls/Menomonie for overtime win

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie outshot Hayward 9-5 in the first period, but was outshot 30-8 over the final two periods of regulation and overtime.

"We're definitely a grinding team," Hayward co-coach Emily Stark said. "We have some skill players but overall we work really hard and work on keeping that momentum and getting shots and getting those garbage goals.

"The first period was a little rough with the passing and stuff but we were able to keep working hard and bury a few pucks."

Haley Frank held up well in goal, stopping 33 shots while under nearly constant pressure after the opening period.

"She was on tonight and she knew she wanted to play her best game because tomorrow's not guaranteed," Menard said of Frank. "Obviously she's having a tough time right now but she should be having her head held high. She played outstanding for us.

"I'm really proud of the four-year career she had."

The Sabers were hosting their first home playoff game since 2013 and were seeking the program's first postseason win since 2014.