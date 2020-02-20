Prep Girls Hockey Regionals: Hayward rallies past Chippewa Falls/Menomonie for overtime win

The opportunities kept popping up for the Hayward girls hockey team.
And for two-plus periods they were being denied.
But the Hurricanes finally converted enough of those chances to edge Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2-1 in a regional final contest on Thursday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Sabers (10-12-2) scored first when Ella Ausman beat Hayward goaltender Emma Quimby for a goal two minutes and 42 seconds into the second period on an assist from Sidney Polzin. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie maintained that lead into the later portion of the third period before consistent pressure on the net finally paid off for the Hurricanes.
Jerzy Petit converted an unassisted goal to tie the game, leading to overtime. The Hurricanes (12-11-2) didn't take long in the extra period to win the game, taking advantage of a Saber penalty as Kennedy Sprenger rattled home a power-play goal 2:55 into overtime on an assist from Soile Doyle to send the Hurricanes to next Tuesday's sectional round to face top-seeded Eau Claire Area.
"We had expectations to try to get past this game and try to go redeem ourselves against Eau Claire next week but we fell a little bit short," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "But we get a lot of girls back next year, get a group up and we're going to use this as fuel to improve on what we did this year."
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie outshot Hayward 9-5 in the first period, but was outshot 30-8 over the final two periods of regulation and overtime.
"We're definitely a grinding team," Hayward co-coach Emily Stark said. "We have some skill players but overall we work really hard and work on keeping that momentum and getting shots and getting those garbage goals.
"The first period was a little rough with the passing and stuff but we were able to keep working hard and bury a few pucks."
Haley Frank held up well in goal, stopping 33 shots while under nearly constant pressure after the opening period.
"She was on tonight and she knew she wanted to play her best game because tomorrow's not guaranteed," Menard said of Frank. "Obviously she's having a tough time right now but she should be having her head held high. She played outstanding for us.
"I'm really proud of the four-year career she had."
The Sabers were hosting their first home playoff game since 2013 and were seeking the program's first postseason win since 2014.
The defeat is a tough end for what is a much-improved Chippewa Falls/Menomonie squad this season. The Sabers won double-digit games for the first time since the 2011-12 season and also picked up their first Big Rivers Conference win in five years with a 2-1 win at Hudson on Jan. 14.
The Sabers graduate four seniors in Frank, Kaitlyn Buckli, Lilli Stumpf and Khurshida Saifullayeva. Frank and Buckli are multi-year starters for the team with Frank a four-time All-Big Rivers Conference honoree between the pipes and Buckli anchoring the team's defense.
"They're leaving the team is really going to be tough, just the type of characters they were on and off the ice," Menard said of the seniors.