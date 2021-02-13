Prep Girls Hockey Sectionals: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie closes out co-op's first sectional championship with 7-4 win at St. Croix Valley

RIVER FALLS — Sidney Polzin scored four goals and the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team never trailed en route to the program's first-ever state tournament berth in a 7-4 victory over St. Croix Valley on Saturday afternoon in the sectional finals.

Polzin scored at least one goal in each period including two in the third while Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Kendall Rudiger and Addie Frenette each found the net to lead the scoring barrage in the victory for the Sabers, who will find out their foe for Wednesday's state semifinals on Sunday.

"It was a fun game to coach," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said of the win. "We were able to get a lot of production from our three lines tonight. Our seniors stepped up big in the matchup. Sidney getting four goals and Kendall getting a key goal in the second period to keep momentum going."

Stephenson and Polzin scored in the first to stake the Sabers to an early 2-0 lead after the first period. The two teams traded goals in the second with Rudiger and Polzin scoring for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (12-6-1) to take a 4-3 lead into the third.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}