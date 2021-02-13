Prep Girls Hockey Sectionals: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie closes out co-op's first sectional championship with 7-4 win at St. Croix Valley

RIVER FALLS — Sidney Polzin scored four goals and the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team never trailed en route to the program's first-ever state tournament berth in a 7-4 victory over St. Croix Valley on Saturday afternoon in the sectional finals.
Polzin scored at least one goal in each period including two in the third while Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Kendall Rudiger and Addie Frenette each found the net to lead the scoring barrage in the victory for the Sabers, who will find out their foe for Wednesday's state semifinals on Sunday.
"It was a fun game to coach," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said of the win. "We were able to get a lot of production from our three lines tonight. Our seniors stepped up big in the matchup. Sidney getting four goals and Kendall getting a key goal in the second period to keep momentum going."
Stephenson and Polzin scored in the first to stake the Sabers to an early 2-0 lead after the first period. The two teams traded goals in the second with Rudiger and Polzin scoring for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (12-6-1) to take a 4-3 lead into the third.
Frenette put the team back out front by two with her goal at 6:12 and less than two minutes later Polzin completed the hat trick to add some cushion. The Fusion (12-7) closed within two on a power-play goal a few minutes later but Caroline O'Dell stood strong in net with 28 saves and Polzin blasted her four goal of the game into an empty net in the final minute to ice a landmark win for the program.
"The biggest goal of the game though, came from Addy Frenette who blocked a shot in the third period and took it the other way for a goal," Menard said. "Like the rest of the playoffs Caroline played outstanding in net."
The Sabers and Fusion split their two regular season meetings in Big Rivers Conference play. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie opened the playoffs with a 4-0 win over Hayward in the regional finals before upending top-seeded Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semis.
"Overall it was a great team win and something that we knew we could chase all season long and so happy we could pull it off," Menard said. "I couldn't ask for a better group to coach as they understand what it really means to be a team."
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, fellow Big Rivers school Eau Claire Area, Central Wisconsin and the University School of Milwaukee are the four statewide sectional champions and the state semifinals will be set after seeding on Sunday with the two higher seeds hosting with winners advancing to play for a state championship next Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.