Prep Girls Hockey State Championship Preview: Deep Chippewa Falls/Menomonie offense to be tested by stellar goaltending from University School of Milwaukee

The Sabers have blended seven seniors leaders with talented underclassmen into a team that is cohesive on the ice and off — in the words of Martin, one that is able to “tie the knots.”

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has only had to play from behind once; that came early in its sectional semifinal win over Western Wisconsin, when the Stars scored 1:19 into the game to grab an early lead. Paige Steinmetz scored near the end of the first to tie the game, and Brianna Buonincontro put the team ahead late in the second. The team’s last two wins have been roller coasters while ahead, especially in the second and third period of Wednesday’s win when the Storm and Sabers alternated on five goals to force overtime. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie worked through a similar situation against the Fusion four days earlier.

“I think our sectional final game really helped us because it seemed like we’d get a goal and go up by two goals and the Fusion were just going to keep battling and keep battling and that’s what the Storm did too,” Menard said. “They didn’t give up. Everyone was working as hard as they possibly could. Nobody wanted this to be their last game, and fortunately for us we were able to get that one extra bounce tonight and get that puck in the net.”