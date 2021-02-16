Prep Girls Hockey State: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie evolves from also-ran into state qualifier

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey program knew something had to change.
The co-op formed in 2010 had success in its early years but had become stagnant by the middle of the decade. The coaching staff talked with players about the changes that needed to be made and slowly but surely, the program saw growth.
Those steps forward became full leaps as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie broke out in 2020-21, advancing to the state tournament for the first time heading into Wednesday evening’s state semifinal matchup at Central Wisconsin.
Things got off to a strong start when the co-op began at the beginning of the last decade. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie won a combined 30 games in its first two seasons and made two trips to sectionals. But as the upperclassmen from those teams graduated, the wins would becoming fewer. The co-op won nine games in 2012-13 before bottoming out at a 4-21 record in 2015-16. The team had a five-year stretch with six wins or fewer and carried a long Big Rivers Conference losing streak throughout the back half of the 2010s.
So Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard and his staff talked with the team around the time this year’s senior class first came into the program as the co-op looked to form an identity. The traits of coachability, accountability, respectfulness and working hard were decided upon to be the building blocks for the program and are a reminder to the team each time it leaves the locker room.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie finished 6-17-2 during this year’s senior class’ freshman season in 2017-18. The win number moved up to seven in 2018-19 before hitting double digits for the first time since 2011-12 with a 10-12-2 campaign in 2019-20. Seniors Sidney Polzin, Ella Ausman, Alexa Wickland, Abigail Martin, Ashley Anderson, Kendall Rudiger and Caroline O’Dell took their lumps as they played against more talented and experienced teams in their younger years. But they kept learning and growing.
And that’s why the program had its eye on this year as one that could get it back on the map.
“I think this group of seniors saw the work started when it did and now they’re at that point where they made an imprint on the program,” Menard said.
There have been important milestones along the way.
Prior to the 2019-20 season, the team adopted a mascot for the first time. As simple as it sounds, becoming the Sabers did more than just give the team another logo. It provided a universal identity for a program that spent the previous years being simply known as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey co-op.
The team ended a nearly five-year Big Rivers Conference losing streak with a 2-1 win over Hudson on Jan. 14, 2020. The Sabers reached double digits in victories for the first time in eight years during a 10-12-2 campaign in which the program also hosted its first playoff game since 2013 before being upended by Hayward in overtime 2-1 in the regional finals.
The vast majority of the roster returned this season and was eager to show what it could do. The Sabers played a gauntlet of top-level teams both in Big Rivers play and out. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie earned a 6-1 win over Wednesday’s opponent in a nonconference game on Dec. 28. Ausman had a hat trick while Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer each scored in the win.
“I don’t think we saw them at their best but I don’t think they saw us at our best either,” Menard said of the first meeting against Central Wisconsin.
The Sabers earned two Big Rivers wins as well as a tie while spending much of the season ranked in Wisconsin Prep Hockey’s statewide poll. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie fell to Hayward 4-3 in its regular season finale on Feb. 1 before facing the Hurricanes in a rematch three days later. The Sabers came out and blanked the Hurricanes 4-0, grabbing the team’s first playoff win since 2014 and instilling confidence in the squad.
“It’s been a process and for us to get to this point I think the girls needed to feel what it felt like to get a playoff victory and then they just kind of relaxed from there,” Menard said of the win over Hayward.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie then went on the road to stun the top-two seeds in the sectional, winning at top-seeded Western Wisconsin 3-2 on Feb. 9 before scoring a 7-4 win against St. Croix Valley in last Saturday’s sectional finals. The team’s strength is also measured by its depth as the team is able to go several lines deep for scoring punch.
But of all the improvement on skills on the ice, the team finds the most pride in the culture the program has helped cultivate over the past several years.
“Even when people are having a down game we look around the locker room and see that people want to play for each other,” Ausman said. “Even if we’re not having a good day we look at our teammates and our linemates and we want to make sure they have the opportunity to play again because we love each other and it’s not always about ourselves.”
That has made all the moments — from the big victories to the small conversations at practice — that much more enjoyable.
The Central Wisconsin co-op is no stranger to the state stage. The program was knocked off in last year’s sectional finals, and 2020 was the first time since its inception in 2007 that the Storm didn’t advance to state. Goaltender Chloe Lemke has a 13-5 record with a 1.57 goals against average and 91.4 save percentage thus far, according to Wisconsin Prep Hockey. Forward Samantha Federici has a team-high 15 goals and 27 points to lead the team on offense.
The winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Eau Claire Area and University School of Milwaukee awaits the other winner on Saturday at noon in Wisconsin Rapids in the state championship game.
It’s a scenario that looked unthinkable five years ago for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, but is now within their grasp.
“We’re underdogs and we’re ready to play,” Ausman said. “We can do it, we really truly believe we can do it.”