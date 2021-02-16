Prep Girls Hockey State: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie evolves from also-ran into state qualifier

The vast majority of the roster returned this season and was eager to show what it could do. The Sabers played a gauntlet of top-level teams both in Big Rivers play and out. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie earned a 6-1 win over Wednesday’s opponent in a nonconference game on Dec. 28. Ausman had a hat trick while Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer each scored in the win.

“I don’t think we saw them at their best but I don’t think they saw us at our best either,” Menard said of the first meeting against Central Wisconsin.

The Sabers earned two Big Rivers wins as well as a tie while spending much of the season ranked in Wisconsin Prep Hockey’s statewide poll. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie fell to Hayward 4-3 in its regular season finale on Feb. 1 before facing the Hurricanes in a rematch three days later. The Sabers came out and blanked the Hurricanes 4-0, grabbing the team’s first playoff win since 2014 and instilling confidence in the squad.

“It’s been a process and for us to get to this point I think the girls needed to feel what it felt like to get a playoff victory and then they just kind of relaxed from there,” Menard said of the win over Hayward.