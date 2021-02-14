 Skip to main content
Prep Girls Hockey State: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie heading to Central Wisconsin for Wednesday's semifinal
Prep Girls Hockey State: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie heading to Central Wisconsin for Wednesday's semifinal

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team will travel east for its state semifinal matchup on Wednesday as the third-seeded Sabers will face second seed Central Wisconsin.

The Sabers (12-6-1) will square off against the Storm (13-5-1) in one of two semifinals as top-seeded Eau Claire Area (11-4-1) hosts four seed University School of Milwaukee (17-3) in the other semifinal with the times of both games still to be determined.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie qualified for its first state tournament in co-op history by virtue of a 7-4 victory over St. Croix Valley on Saturday. Central Wisconsin punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 5-1 victory over two-time defending state champion Fox Cities.

The two semifinal foes met early in the regular season where the Sabers earned a 6-1 win over the Storm on Dec. 28. Ella Ausman netted a hat trick with Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer each scoring one goal in the victory.

Wednesday's semifinal winners will meet for a state championship on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids at South Wood County Rink at approximately noon.

