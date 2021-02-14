Prep Girls Hockey State: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie heading to Central Wisconsin for Wednesday's semifinal

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team will travel east for its state semifinal matchup on Wednesday as the third-seeded Sabers will face second seed Central Wisconsin.
The Sabers (12-6-1) will square off against the Storm (13-5-1) in one of two semifinals as top-seeded Eau Claire Area (11-4-1) hosts four seed University School of Milwaukee (17-3) in the other semifinal with the times of both games still to be determined.
Prep Girls Hockey Sectionals: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie closes out co-op's first sectional championship with 7-4 win at St. Croix Valley
Sidney Polzin scored four goals and the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team never trailed en route to the co-op's first-ever state tournament berth in a 7-4 victory over St. Croix Valley on Saturday afternoon in the sectional finals.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie qualified for its first state tournament in co-op history by virtue of a 7-4 victory over St. Croix Valley on Saturday. Central Wisconsin punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 5-1 victory over two-time defending state champion Fox Cities.
For the first time in history, all three Chippewa Falls prep hockey teams are vying for trips to state as the Chi-Hi boys, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls are in action in sectional final games on Friday and Saturday.
The two semifinal foes met early in the regular season where the Sabers earned a 6-1 win over the Storm on Dec. 28. Ella Ausman netted a hat trick with Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer each scoring one goal in the victory.
2-9 Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey stuns top-seeded Western Wisconsin to advance to sectional finals
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team scored once in each period to earn a 3-2 upset of top-seeded Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Kendall Rudiger each scored for the Sabers, who advance to play for a trip to state on Saturday at St. Croix Valley.
Wednesday's semifinal winners will meet for a state championship on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids at South Wood County Rink at approximately noon.