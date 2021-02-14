Prep Girls Hockey State: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie heading to Central Wisconsin for Wednesday's semifinal

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team will travel east for its state semifinal matchup on Wednesday as the third-seeded Sabers will face second seed Central Wisconsin.

The Sabers (12-6-1) will square off against the Storm (13-5-1) in one of two semifinals as top-seeded Eau Claire Area (11-4-1) hosts four seed University School of Milwaukee (17-3) in the other semifinal with the times of both games still to be determined.

Prep Girls Hockey Sectionals: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie closes out co-op's first sectional championship with 7-4 win at St. Croix Valley Sidney Polzin scored four goals and the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team never trailed en route to the co-op's first-ever state tournament berth in a 7-4 victory over St. Croix Valley on Saturday afternoon in the sectional finals.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie qualified for its first state tournament in co-op history by virtue of a 7-4 victory over St. Croix Valley on Saturday. Central Wisconsin punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 5-1 victory over two-time defending state champion Fox Cities.

+2 Prep Hockey Sectionals: Chippewa Falls fully represented in finals for first time For the first time in history, all three Chippewa Falls prep hockey teams are vying for trips to state as the Chi-Hi boys, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls are in action in sectional final games on Friday and Saturday.

The two semifinal foes met early in the regular season where the Sabers earned a 6-1 win over the Storm on Dec. 28. Ella Ausman netted a hat trick with Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer each scoring one goal in the victory.

+7 2-9 Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey stuns top-seeded Western Wisconsin to advance to sectional finals The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team scored once in each period to earn a 3-2 upset of top-seeded Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Kendall Rudiger each scored for the Sabers, who advance to play for a trip to state on Saturday at St. Croix Valley.

Wednesday's semifinal winners will meet for a state championship on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids at South Wood County Rink at approximately noon.

