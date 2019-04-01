The Chi-Hi girls soccer team is hoping young talent which hasn’t had the chance to showcase its abilities will overshadow a lack of varsity experience this season.
The Cardinals lost a total of 13 players from last year when they finished 5-7-2 in the Big Rivers Conference and 6-12-2 overall.
While Chi-Hi coach Justin Engum is hesitant to call the season a year of development because there is enough individual talent on the squad, he said it might take time for them to bond together and build some on the field chemistry.
“We have good players, we just have to learn how play together as a group,” Engum said, “and then make sure that we’re putting our effort into becoming a better team for the future teams, and the future players that are here now.”
Gone from last season are second team All-Big Rivers performer Grace Roseen and honorable mention Isabelle Spooner along with a number of other seniors and valuable contributors.
Bayleigh Crawford and Katelyn Siddons will be the only two seniors on the roster this season.
Crawford earned honorable mention honors at goalie in 2017 as a sophomore and after not be recognized last year Engum believes she is ready for a strong senior season.
“Their leadership is going to be counted on a lot this year,” Engum said of his two seniors. “This year is kind of going to be one of those years where we more or less look to grow and become better people and become a better team.”
Freshman Haley Mason is a newcomer expected to play a big part offensively alongside Siddons.
The defensive position suffered the biggest losses but Courtney Raymond will be looked upon to step up and Engum thinks a couple of freshman will become part of the key group defensively.
“If there’s no injuries... hopefully we’ll have a strong central core,” Engum said.
Chi-Hi had a scrimmage against New Richmond last Thursday and opens the regular season at Holmen on Tuesday evening. Early on as the Cardinals look to build familiarity with each on the pitch, Engum said he is focused on showing advancements in skill level from his young players.
“We’re going to try to develop the skill and the speed of the play as much as we can,” Engum said, “and also we’re going to try to develop the positional play.
“Some of these kids are returning but it’s almost starting from scratch with some of the mentality and soccer in general.”
With an inexperienced roster Engum knows holding long possessions might be challenging. It will be more about taking advantage of limited opportunities for the Cardinals, which is why Engum said Chi-Hi’s play on the counter-attack will play a big part in the team’s scoring numbers.
“We’re going to touch the ball three, four times a half and we’ll try to create those as being goal opportunities,” Engum said.
After another road game at Hudson on April 9, Chi-Hi will have its first home game on April 11 against Menomonie. This will be the first of three straight Big Rivers home games as Rice Lake and 2018 conference winner Eau Claire Memorial visit the Cardinals the following week.
While the team lacks the experience needed to battle at the top of the Big Rivers standings, Engum is looking for solid growth this year and seeing how that can influence future seasons.
“I think the goal for this year is to bring everybody up,” Engum said.
“I’m looking forward to seeing where we’ll be by the end of it and then I’m looking forward to just to all them staying positive.”