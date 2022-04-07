Prep Girls Soccer: Chi-Hi pulls away from Superior to first three-game winning streak since 2011

The Chi-Hi girls soccer team is wasting no time in showing its an improved team from recent years.

The Cardinals won their third straight game to start the season on Thursday, pulling away to a 3-1 win over Superior in their Big Rivers Conference opener at a frigid Dorais Field.

Haley Mason scored the first two goals for Chi-Hi (3-0, 1-0) and Asia Duda added a goal late as the program earned its first three-game win streak since 2011.

Mason continued her early-season scoring binge early on when she took a long pass and beat Superior goaltender Lexie Lohman for the goal less than 12 minutes into the game. The Southwest Minnesota State signee Mason added her second goal of the game on a free kick at the 38:41 mark of the first half. Superior was called for a yellow card after taking down freshman forward Reagan Palichat as she closed in on a prime shot attempt near the goal and Mason took advantage of the free kick to net her fifth goal of the season.

“The girls is special," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said of Mason. "She does everything for us.”

Superior (0-1) sophomore forward Sydney Friedrich had tied the game eight minutes earlier on her unassisted goal at 30:32 and the score stayed at 2-1 for the first part of the second half before the sophomore forward Duda gave her team some much-needed breathing room. Duda cleaned up Palichat's shot that beat Lohman but was running out of steam just shy of the goal line at 63:18 to push the Cardinal advantage to 3-1.

“The big thing I like to see with that third goal is this should give the rest of the team confidence that they don’t need Haley on the field to score goals," Ali said. "They can do it with each other."

Mason scored 15 goals a season ago as she shouldered much of the scoring load for a 5-9-1 Cardinal squad. Duda joined Elizabeth Dallas and Grace Ritzinger as early-season goal scorers for the Cardinals as the team looks to add more punch to its offense.

Palichat was just short on her attempts to score her first varsity goal but Ali was pleased with the effort the freshman made throughout the game.

“Reagan really flashed tonight (with) her hustle. She’s in every play," Ali said of Palichat. "She’s working hard trying to get the ball down the field. She’s working to try to get her first goal too but I told her at the beginning of the year I always have a surprise and she was my surprise. I knew she was going to be a really good athlete for us. She’s coming out and she’s been thrown into the fire because of numbers issues right now and she’s performing for us, which we love.”

The Chi-Hi defense has been strong early on allowing just two goals through three games with Thursday's goal being the first one given up in a live ball situation. Ali credited the team's defense for working hard and playing within the scheme to help keep shots off goal.

Goalkeeper Mallory Colle stopped a pair of shots Thursday and had four saves in last Saturday's 3-1 season-opening win over Eau Claire Regis/McDonell. Senior defenseman Cameron Hagen was pressed into duty in goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Holmen and made 11 saves.

“Mallory’s clearly our one. We know it, the girls know it," Ali said. "They’re confident in her. Cameron came in huge for us Tuesday night, just being thrown in there (and) never really had any goalkeeping work and she just does what we asked her to. She went in there, held her own, played a really good game and helped us get a W on Tuesday as well.”

Seniors Gabrielle Sweitzer, Mason, Tabitha Fedie, Kinsey Gerlach, Sophia Bluemke and Hagen were freshman when the Cardinals went 0-15 in 2019 before the 2020 season was wiped out by the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has showed incremental growth and has added younger talent to the squad in recent years and is off to the program's best start since starting the 2011 season 4-0.

“It’s really exciting and everyone’s really supportive of each other," Palichat said of the team. "It’s a good thing. I’m excited.”

Chi-Hi hosts Somerset on Friday night and Stevens Point on Monday before jumping back into Big Rivers competition next Thursday at perrenial league heavyweight Eau Claire Memorial. The Cardinals are more than halfway to matching last year's win total and while Ali has coached in the program in some capacity for the last decade, he said this year's team is different as it combines both talent and confidence.

“The girls know, I know we didn’t play our best games on Tuesday or tonight and we’re coming away with wins," Ali said. "I think if you look at the roster last year we might not have come away with wins in those games the last two years the way we played.”

