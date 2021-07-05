 Skip to main content
Prep Girls Soccer: Chi-Hi's Mason named to All-Big Rivers Conference first team
Prep Girls Soccer

Prep Girls Soccer: Chi-Hi's Mason named to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Holmen at Chi-Hi girls soccer 6-5-21

Haley Mason (7)

Chi-Hi junior Haley Mason has been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season.

Holmen at Chi-Hi girls soccer 6-5-21

Samantha Perlberg (6)

Mason is one of 11 players from the conference to be named to the first team. Sophomore Sam Perlberg was chosen as an honorable mention as well for the Cardinals.

Hudson senior Avery Murdzek was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Avery Murdzek, Hudson; Lindsey Szymanski, River Falls; Greta Steines, Eau Claire Memorial; Laney Murdzek, Hudson; Stella Duffee, Hudson; Olivia Nelson, River Falls; Elli Hudacek, Eau Claire Memorial; Madie Wolfgram, Hudson; Haley Mason, Chi-Hi; Mia Smith, Menomonie; Abby Carlson, Hudson.

Second Team—Teagan Marum, Eau Claire Memorial; Halle Steinmetz, Eau Claire North; Lexy Szymanski, River Falls; Olivia Bell, River Falls; Gillian Brown, Hudson; Grace Forsberg, Rice Lake; Josie Barstad, Eau Claire Memorial; Jaden Woiwode, River Falls; Marissa Mannhardt, Eau Claire North; Lauren Chukel, Hudson; Addison Fritz, Eau Claire Memorial.

Honorable Mention—Molly Brickner, Eau Claire Memorial; Sami Perlberg, Chi-Hi; Glenda Casas, Rice Lake; Kiana Frank, Menomonie; Hannah Drake, Superior; Maisah Wilson, Menomonie; Kallahan Bowman, Rice Lake; Ava Berg, Eau Claire North; Kraly Walker, River Falls; Emily Hatleli, Eau Claire North; Abby Lidell, Eau Claire North; Jilly Reuille, Superior.

Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig earns 400-meter title with fall at the line as a part of four-podium finish performance
Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig earns 400-meter title with fall at the line as a part of four-podium finish performance

Chi-Hi sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig took a scary fall, but did so in victory at the finish line to win the Division 1 400-meter dash on Saturday at the state track and field championships in La Crosse. Sandvig earned four podium finishes on the day for the Cardinals and is the first girls state champion for the program in 25 years.

