Prep Girls Soccer: Chi-Hi's Mason named to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Chi-Hi junior Haley Mason has been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season.
Mason is one of 11 players from the conference to be named to the first team. Sophomore Sam Perlberg was chosen as an honorable mention as well for the Cardinals.
Hudson senior Avery Murdzek was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Avery Murdzek, Hudson; Lindsey Szymanski, River Falls; Greta Steines, Eau Claire Memorial; Laney Murdzek, Hudson; Stella Duffee, Hudson; Olivia Nelson, River Falls; Elli Hudacek, Eau Claire Memorial; Madie Wolfgram, Hudson; Haley Mason, Chi-Hi; Mia Smith, Menomonie; Abby Carlson, Hudson.
Second Team—Teagan Marum, Eau Claire Memorial; Halle Steinmetz, Eau Claire North; Lexy Szymanski, River Falls; Olivia Bell, River Falls; Gillian Brown, Hudson; Grace Forsberg, Rice Lake; Josie Barstad, Eau Claire Memorial; Jaden Woiwode, River Falls; Marissa Mannhardt, Eau Claire North; Lauren Chukel, Hudson; Addison Fritz, Eau Claire Memorial.
Honorable Mention—Molly Brickner, Eau Claire Memorial; Sami Perlberg, Chi-Hi; Glenda Casas, Rice Lake; Kiana Frank, Menomonie; Hannah Drake, Superior; Maisah Wilson, Menomonie; Kallahan Bowman, Rice Lake; Ava Berg, Eau Claire North; Kraly Walker, River Falls; Emily Hatleli, Eau Claire North; Abby Lidell, Eau Claire North; Jilly Reuille, Superior.