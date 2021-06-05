Prep Girls Soccer: Chi-Hi's Mason scores three goals as Cardinals edge Holmen

Ali credited the work of seniors Ella Ausman, Johnson, Jaylyn Duda, Ashley Anderson and Jacklyn Oldroyd in helping the program turn the tide.

“It feels really good because they’ve started to take ownership this year, and they saw the bottom end of it when they were sophomores,” Ali said of the seniors. “I wish we had that year last year to work with them.”

Chi-Hi will open the Division 1 postseason on Tuesday against an opponent yet to be named. The Cardinals are in a region with fellow Big Rivers schools Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Hudson and Superior as well as Wisconsin Valley Conference teams in D.C. Everest, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids. Regardless who his team ends up facing, Ali is confident the Cardinals can deliver a competitive effort.

“The focus is we’re going to continue to work on those things we need to work on like moving the ball as a unit, rather than relying just on Haley, and the thing is we’re going to emphasize we know we can play with anybody,” Ali said. “Outside of that first game against Hudson nobody has blown us out of the water. We were in the game against (Eau Claire) Memorial. They scored two goals right around the 80th minute which gave them the lead and we lost 5-2 to a team like River Falls which competed with other teams in our regional as well.