Prep Girls Soccer: Chi-Hi's Mason signs with Southwest Minnesota University

Haley Mason had a difficult decision to make.

It was a good problem to have, but a tough decision nonetheless.

The Chi-Hi senior signed her letter of intent on Monday to play soccer in college at Southwest Minnesota State University, a Division II school in Marshall, Minn. Mason will join a Mustang program that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

“When I visited there I really enjoyed it," Mason said of her decision. "It’s a really nice campus and I got a chance to talk with the biology department director and I want to major in biology and I think that really helped me decide too, was meeting with him.”

A standout on the soccer pitch and cross country course, Mason had plenty of interest in her athletic talents at the collegiate level. She weighed plenty of options — including playing both sports — before ultimately deciding she wanted to be a Mustang.

“It was tough," Mason said. "I delayed my soccer decision a little bit because of deciding but I wanted to focus on one sport in college and I did have some D3 opportunities to do both but I really wanted to focus on soccer and pursue that.”

Mason earned All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors last spring for the Cardinals. She was an honorable mention selection as a freshman before her sophomore season was wiped out amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just watching her play (from) what I was able to watch as a freshman you could tell that she was going to be a special player," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said of Mason. "Watching her grow through her sophomore year until her season got canceled, you could just see that growth and last year we knew what we had. We were just excited to watch her get back on the field and set the tone for the rest of the girls and set an example.”

Ali lauded Mason as a 'game changer' and said she's the type of athlete that can be success in whatever you ask her to do.

"She can change the dynamic of the team just by stepping on the field and whatever role they want her to play, she can do it," Ali said. "If I would’ve asked her to play goalie, she would’ve been just as successful playing goalkeeper.”

Mason is a standout scorer and facilitator on the soccer pitch and recently wrapped up a stellar cross country career where she was a four-time Division 1 state qualifier and finished a personal best 34th last month at the Division 1 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids.

“She’s not the most vocal person in the world but she immediately demands respect when she’s on the field and she’s going to be a great leader for them when they’re ready for her to take that role as well," Ali said.

Mason said the hard work, training and team aspect of soccer is what has continued to draw her to the sport and spark her to put in the hours it has taken to get to the point of playing in college.

“It was a pretty stressful process,” Mason said, “knowing where I’m going is a relief but also knowing that I made a real good choice and everything worked out in the end. There was definitely doubt in the middle of if I’d find the right school.”

The senior Mason will be back next spring for the Cardinals for one more year as she leads a young and improving Chi-Hi squad. The Cardinals won five games a season ago with a 5-9-1 record and she'll return with one more opportunity to show what she can do before moving on to make a name for herself at the college level.

“We’re excited to see her as a senior and the fact that other coaches can recognize what she means to the program and what she means to the team – even when the results don’t get there – just shows what kind of player she is," Ali said. "She doesn’t need to put up big, gaudy numbers like some other players might need to do for the coaches and for college coaches to see what she can contribute.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.