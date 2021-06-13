Prep Girls Soccer Division 4 Regionals: Eau Claire Regis/McDonell routs Spooner for title

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team scored five goals in the first half of an 8-1 victory over Spooner on Saturday evening at Simpson Field to capture a Division 4 regional championship.

Freshman Annabelle Schroeder scored four goals overall in the win for Regis/McDonell (8-4), who advances to host Northland Pines on Thursday in the sectional semifinals in Eau Claire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schroeder scored three of her four goals in the first half as the team raced out to a 5-1 halftime lead. Allison Haag scored three goals of her own including two in the second half while Lexi Ridenour opened the scoring with her goal nine minutes and 53 seconds into the contest on an assist from Colleen Callaghan, who had four assists in the victory.

Regis/McDonell outshot Spooner (1-5-1) by a 30-1 margin and Spooner goaltender Molly Arf made 14 saves for the Rails.

The winner of Thursday's sectional semifinal matchup between Regis/McDonell and Northland Pines will play on Saturday versus the winner of the other semifinal contest between La Crosse Aquinas and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.