Prep Girls Soccer Division 4 Regionals: Eau Claire Regis/McDonell routs Spooner for title
Prep Girls Soccer Division 4 Regionals | Regis/McDonell 8, Spooner 1

Prep Girls Soccer Division 4 Regionals: Eau Claire Regis/McDonell routs Spooner for title

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team scored five goals in the first half of an 8-1 victory over Spooner on Saturday evening at Simpson Field to capture a Division 4 regional championship.

Freshman Annabelle Schroeder scored four goals overall in the win for Regis/McDonell (8-4), who advances to host Northland Pines on Thursday in the sectional semifinals in Eau Claire.

Schroeder scored three of her four goals in the first half as the team raced out to a 5-1 halftime lead. Allison Haag scored three goals of her own including two in the second half while Lexi Ridenour opened the scoring with her goal nine minutes and 53 seconds into the contest on an assist from Colleen Callaghan, who had four assists in the victory.

Regis/McDonell outshot Spooner (1-5-1) by a 30-1 margin and Spooner goaltender Molly Arf made 14 saves for the Rails.

The winner of Thursday's sectional semifinal matchup between Regis/McDonell and Northland Pines will play on Saturday versus the winner of the other semifinal contest between La Crosse Aquinas and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Related to this story

