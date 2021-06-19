 Skip to main content
Prep Girls Soccer Division 4 Sectionals: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption blanks Eau Claire Regis/McDonell
top story
Prep Girls Soccer Division 4 Sectionals | Wis. Rapids Assumption 2, Regis/McDonell 0

Prep Girls Soccer Division 4 Sectionals: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption blanks Eau Claire Regis/McDonell

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A pair of first-half goals was enough for the Wisconsin Rapids Assumption girls soccer team to shut out Eau Claire Regis/McDonell 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in a Division 4 sectional championship contest.

The Royals (13-0-2) scored twice in the first 34 minutes of the game to take control and advance to next week's state tournament in Milwaukee.

Kayla Kerkman opened the scoring for Assumption with a goal at four minutes and three seconds before Clara Kubis found the net at the 33:20 mark for the Royals.

Regis/McDonell (9-5-1) advanced to the sectional title game with a 2-2 shootout victory over Northland Pines on Thursday.

Tags

