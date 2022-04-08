Prep Girls Soccer: Eight different players score as Eau Claire Regis/McDonell routs Wautoma

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team wasted no time finding the net Friday.

And that just wasn't for the team's first goal.

The co-op scored two goals in the first 40 seconds and eight in the first half of an 11-0 victory over Wautoma on Friday afternoon in a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference battle at Regis High School.

Samantha Shaffer and Alison Haag each scored two goals while Annabelle Schroeder, Lucy Auth, Mattie Albright, Aly Ferguson, Amber Adams and Abby Erickson each added a goal in the route for Regis/McDonell (3-1, 2-0).

Colleen Callaghan assisted on three goals, Schroeder had two assists and Lexi Ridenour and Erickson assisted on one goal each.

Regis/McDonell didn't have to wait long to get on the scoreboard as the team swiftly moved down the field at the start of the game and Shaffer scored just 17 seconds into the game on an assist from Ridenour to stake the co-op to a nearly-immediate lead. Shaffer scored again 23 seconds later with help from Schroeder to double the advantage less than a minute into the contest.

Schroeder scored her first goal at the 7:49 mark before Haag had two goals 3:40 apart with the second coming on a header at 15:28. Wautoma (1-3, 1-1) committed an own goal at 19:45 before Auth and Albright found the net in the later half of the first half.

Ferguson, Adams and Erickson scored goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half as the co-op pulled away to its second lopsided win of the week after a 7-0 win over Arcadia on Tuesday.

Freshman goalkeeper Tessa Roach stopped both shots she faced in net for her third shutout on the young season.

"We finished much better today than in our first games of the season," Eau Claire Regis/McDonell coach Scott Hoffmann said. "Hopefully we can carry this forward to our Assumption game."

Regis/McDonell hits the road Tuesday for a big matchup in Wisconsin Rapids against Assumption. The two teams were first and second in last year's conference standings before the Royals bested the co-op 2-0 in the Division 4 sectional finals.

