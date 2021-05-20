Prep Girls Soccer: Late goal the difference as Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia edges McDonell/Eau Claire Regis

EAU CLAIRE — A scoreless first half gave way to three second-half goals, including one with less than three minutes to go as the Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia girls soccer team edged McDonell/Eau Claire Regis 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.

A goal off a deflection by Saige Peterson at the 87:44 mark was the difference as the Falcons (8-2-1, 4-1-0) found the net for the second time in the half.

“I’m actually very proud of our defense, they played very well against this team," McDonell/Eau Claire Regis coach Scott Hoffmann said. "We gave up a penalty kick and a deflection off one on our players that kind of spun into the net. Otherwise I thought we improved in the second half from the first half.”

The goal off the penalty kick by Peterson for the Falcons came at 53:56 to put Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia out front 1-0 but the lead didn't stay that way as Eau Claire Regis/McDonell (3-4-0, 2-2-0) had a response. Sophomore Lexi Ridenour charged a bouncing ball near the Falcon goal, beating the goalkeeper to the ball with a header that went past the keeper and into the goal to even the score at one at the 68:17 mark. The goal was Ridenour's sixth of the season, the most on the team as the sophomore is one of a young group of players making an impact for the team in their first season of high school competition after last season was canceled.