Prep Girls Soccer: Late goal the difference as Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia edges McDonell/Eau Claire Regis

EAU CLAIRE — A scoreless first half gave way to three second-half goals, including one with less than three minutes to go as the Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia girls soccer team edged McDonell/Eau Claire Regis 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.
A goal off a deflection by Saige Peterson at the 87:44 mark was the difference as the Falcons (8-2-1, 4-1-0) found the net for the second time in the half.
“I’m actually very proud of our defense, they played very well against this team," McDonell/Eau Claire Regis coach Scott Hoffmann said. "We gave up a penalty kick and a deflection off one on our players that kind of spun into the net. Otherwise I thought we improved in the second half from the first half.”
The goal off the penalty kick by Peterson for the Falcons came at 53:56 to put Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia out front 1-0 but the lead didn't stay that way as Eau Claire Regis/McDonell (3-4-0, 2-2-0) had a response. Sophomore Lexi Ridenour charged a bouncing ball near the Falcon goal, beating the goalkeeper to the ball with a header that went past the keeper and into the goal to even the score at one at the 68:17 mark. The goal was Ridenour's sixth of the season, the most on the team as the sophomore is one of a young group of players making an impact for the team in their first season of high school competition after last season was canceled.
"As a coach you'd hope to see that from a senior but for a sophomore to go up against a keeper and score on a headball was a big play," Hoffmann said of the goal. "I was pretty proud of her."
Both teams picked up the pressure from a scoreless first half with opportunities on both ends of the pitch, including in the final minute when Eau Claire Regis/McDonell had the ball in scoring position, but was unable to knock home the tying goal before time expired.
Anna Allen made six saves in net for Eau Claire Regis/McDonell.
Thursday's game was Eau Claire Regis/McDonell's fourth game of the season as a part of the newly-formed Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference. A 11-1 win over Arcadia/Independence opened the season on May 6 in a matchup where Ridenour scored four goals and Alison Haag added three. Eau Claire Regis/McDonell also scored a 3-1 win at Altoona/Fall Creek on Tuesday and has a 2-1 win over Eau Claire North on May 8 in its pocket early in the year.
"Obviously (we're had) a lot of contributions from the freshmen and sophomores that didn't get a chance to play last year," Hoffmann said. "A lot. We only have two seniors essentially who are starting and playing a lot."
The team has battled some injuries up front in recent games which Hoffmann said has cost Eau Claire Regis/McDonell some of its offensive firepower but that also creates opportunities for others to step up their game.
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell jumps out of conference play at home on Monday against Spooner and then is off until a home league matchup with Adams-Friendship on Tuesday, June 1. Two early-season losses to league leaders Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia have put his team in a bit of a hole, but Hoffmann likes how his team is coming along and thinks it can lead to rewards down the line.
"Every game I think we're getting better," Hoffman said, "and if it's not for conference then I think we're trying to improve and get ready for regionals and sectionals."