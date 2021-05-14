Prep Girls Soccer: Menomonie shuts out improving Chi-Hi squad

Wilson opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a high-arching kick that found the sweet spot over Chi-Hi goalkeeper Mallory Colle's extended arms and the cross bar. Jacobsen extended the lead to 2-0 six minutes later on another high shot attempt that Colle came inches from saving before rolling in. Kiana Frank's goal came less than five minutes into the second half has her bending shot went low and to the right to find the corner of the net before a miscommunication by the Chi-Hi defense led to the own goal.

Ella Gehl and Jacklyn Oldroyd had shots on goal for the Cardinals and Colle had 10 saves in net.

Chi-Hi snapped a 22-game winless skid last Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Mosinee, the first victory for the since the 2018 season.

“I think for the girls, especially for the returning girls, that was a huge morale booster," Ali said of the win. "They saw that they can win games, we can score goals (and) we can string together things. For a lot of the people who weren’t there to see it, it says a 3-1 win against Mosinee but in reality we had over 20 shots in that game and the majority of them just went straight at the goalie. We just weren’t having a great shooting game and it could’ve been a lot bigger of a victory but it was huge for a lot of the girls.”