Prep Girls Soccer: Menomonie shuts out improving Chi-Hi squad

The Chi-Hi girls soccer team has come a long way in a short period of time.
But coach Al Ali knows if the Cardinals are ultimately going to achieve their goal of returning the program to prominence, they still have plenty of work to do.
Menomonie scored twice in each half of a 4-0 Big Rivers Conference victory over the Cardinals on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.
Maisah Wilson and Samantha Jacobsen scored in the first half before Kiana Frank found the net early in the second and the Mustangs added their fourth goal late in the going on an own goal by the Cardinals. Chi-Hi (1-4-1, 0-3-1) had opportunities to get on the board throughout the game, including in the second half when the Cardinals had two scoring opportunities bang off the crossbar, but were unable to break through.
“We’re getting there. We’re learning, we’re building (and) we know it’s not going to be an overnight process," Ali said.
Menomonie (5-0-1, 3-0-1) came into Dorais Field with plenty of momentum and has combined strong offense with tough defense as a part of its eye-opening start to the season. The Mustangs have scored at least four goals in five of their six games while not allowing more than one goal in a contest thus far.
“We’ve got good goal scorers on our team," Menomonie coach Meagan Frank said. "They’ve been playing really, really well (with) combination play as a team so they’ve produced quite a few opportunities and they’ve been able to bury it.”
Wilson opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a high-arching kick that found the sweet spot over Chi-Hi goalkeeper Mallory Colle's extended arms and the cross bar. Jacobsen extended the lead to 2-0 six minutes later on another high shot attempt that Colle came inches from saving before rolling in. Kiana Frank's goal came less than five minutes into the second half has her bending shot went low and to the right to find the corner of the net before a miscommunication by the Chi-Hi defense led to the own goal.
Ella Gehl and Jacklyn Oldroyd had shots on goal for the Cardinals and Colle had 10 saves in net.
Chi-Hi snapped a 22-game winless skid last Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Mosinee, the first victory for the since the 2018 season.
“I think for the girls, especially for the returning girls, that was a huge morale booster," Ali said of the win. "They saw that they can win games, we can score goals (and) we can string together things. For a lot of the people who weren’t there to see it, it says a 3-1 win against Mosinee but in reality we had over 20 shots in that game and the majority of them just went straight at the goalie. We just weren’t having a great shooting game and it could’ve been a lot bigger of a victory but it was huge for a lot of the girls.”
Three days later the Cardinals staged a fierce second-half rally at Eau Claire North, scoring three goals in the second half to force a 3-3 tie. Haley Mason scored twice including the equalizer with 12 seconds left on a free kick and Sami Perlberg added a goal in the tie. Chi-Hi has already scored more goals (eight) than it did during the entire 2019 season (six) when Mason accounted for each.
The Cardinals opened the season with a 12-2 loss at perrenial Big Rivers heavyweight Hudson on May 4, a game where Ali felt the team played with its most focus and effort despite the score. It's a level of play Ali feels his team needs to return to in the coming games.
“We haven’t matched our intensity level that we started the season with and as soon as we start doing that you’re going to see us start changing some of these results as well," Ali said.
The program entered the season with the primary goal of getting back to playing at a competitive level and early on the signs of doing that are there. Chi-Hi returns to action on Tuesday at home against Superior before a road game at Eau Claire Memorial on May 20 and a home nonconference matchup with Somerset on May 21.
“If you were sitting in there (in the postgame huddle) with us you saw the look on their faces, how angry they were with how they performed and that they aren’t happy with losing anymore is so much different than what it used to be," Ali said. "We used to walk off the field after a loss smiling and giggling like it’s no big deal.
"Now it matters to them and they’re not happy about it so we’re going in that right direction.”