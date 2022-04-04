 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Prep Girls Soccer Preview | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Girls Soccer Preview: Chi-Hi strives to continue climb up Big Rivers standings

2022 Chi-Hi Girls Soccer Team

Members of the Chi-Hi girls soccer team are (front row, from left): Izzy Runstrom, Asia Duda, Lizzy Dallas, Kendra Shaurette, Tabitha Fedie, Sophia Bluemke and Haley Mason. Second row: Cameron Hagen, Joanna Mower, Ella Gehl, Grace Ritzinger, Samantha Perlberg, Jada Curtis, Kadiatou Diallo, Gabrielle Sweitzer and Reagan Palichat.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The improvement has been easy to see for the Chi-Hi girls soccer team.

After the Cardinals went winless in 2019 and lost the 2020 season to the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program went 5-9-1 in 2021 and moved out the basement in the Big Rivers Conference.

With the vast majority of that roster back again this spring, coach Al Ali and his Cardinal squad have the expectation to continue to climb up the ladder in the league and stack more victories.

Al Ali Headshot

Ali

“They’ve seen the steps forward,” Ali said of the team. “They feel they’re significantly better than last year. They feel like the crew they need to make a run at it and they’re going to go after it. That’s what I love. Whether they’re ready or not the fact that they want to make that run is great.”

Returning experience at each level of the lineup will be key for the Cardinals. Senior forward Haley Mason returns after scoring 15 goals and assisting on six others in earning All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors a season ago. Mason signed to play soccer at Southwest Minnesota State last November and gives the team a dynamic offensive player to work through. She scored two goals in Chi-Hi’s 3-0 season-opening win over Eau Claire Regis/McDonell on Saturday.

“Having Haley is a huge benefit,” Ali said. “I don’t care what anybody says, I think she’s one of the best players in the state.”

Freshman Lizzie Dallas joins the program and is a talented player Ali feels can made a big difference right away. Dallas made an immediate impact in Saturday’s win, scoring her first varsity goal less than five minutes into the contest.

“She’s going to be special,” Ali said of Dallas. “She has the drive to be good. She’s already a very solid player and the great thing is she’s going to get to learn under Haley for a year and work with her.”

Defensively the Cardinals bring back ability and depth on the back end with the return of junior defender Sami Perlberg and sophomore defender Kadi Diallo along with junior midfielders Grace Ritzinger and Jada Curtis. Perlberg earned All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mentions a season ago after scoring two goals and having a team-best 106 defensive stops. Diallo added 46 defensive stops while Ritzinger scored three goals and assisted on six others and Curtis had one assist.

“We have a solid backline coming forward and most of them are young,” Ali said. “I’ve got three juniors projected to start in my back four right now. So it’s great.”

Mallory Colle made four saves in Saturday’s victory in goal.

Chi-Hi snapped a 22-game winless streak early in last season with a 3-1 win over Mosinee and earned two Big Rivers Conference wins over Superior.

“It helps that finally for once we have an experienced squad,” Ali said. “We’re mostly seniors and juniors instead of mostly freshmen and sophomores. I wonder what they could be what they could be right now if we didn’t lose that COVID year (in 2020) too, especially this junior group right now that which is extremely talented and a large group. They lost a year and I think that’s going to hurt them but they’re working to make that up.”

Chi-Hi is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday in Holmen before starting the Big Rivers season by hosting Superior on Thursday. Overall the Cardinals play five of their first nine games of the season at home and have already gotten on the board with a victory this season with their eyes set on many more in the coming weeks.

“The one thing they look at – five wins last year with a 5-9-1 record – on paper doesn’t look great but when you jump from a 0-16 to that, that’s a huge jump,” Ali said of the team. “The girls look at it and saw three or four games last year where we lost, they don’t think we lost because of talent. We lost because of experience and things like that and now we have that extra year under our belts. So they expect some of those close games to start turning in our favor a little bit more.”

Schedule

DateOpponent
April 2    Regis/McDonell
April 5at Holmen
April 7Superior
April 8at Somerset
April 11Stevens Point
April 14at Eau Claire Memorial
April 21New Richmond
April 26at Eau Claire North
April 28Hudson
May 3at Menomonie
May 7at Wausau West
May 10at Rice Lake
May 12River Falls
May 13at D.C. Everest
May 14at D.C. Everest
May 19BRC Tournament
May 24BRC Tournament
May 26BRC Tournament
