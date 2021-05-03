 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Girls Soccer Preview: Deep Eau Claire Regis/McDonell squad eager for new chapter in new conference
top story
Prep Girls Soccer Preview | Eau Claire Regis/McDonell Saints

Prep Girls Soccer Preview: Deep Eau Claire Regis/McDonell squad eager for new chapter in new conference

{{featured_button_text}}

The Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team enters a new chapter this spring as the team is a part of the newly-created Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference.

The Saints return a deep squad for their first foray into the new league as the team's strength of its roster is matched by its excitement to be back out on the pitch after a year off.

Scott Hoffmann Mug

Hoffmann

“It’s been nice to have a few extra contact days," Regis/McDonell coach Scott Hoffmann said. "We’ve lost a little bit of our spring season because of the fall season pushing into it but I think we’re ready for the season. I’ve told the girls, I think we’ve got more depth on this team than any of the other teams we’ve had over the last 10 years here which will help quite a bit in a shortened season.”

The team brings back experience in a variety of places with the return of goalkeeper Anna Allen, midfielder Sydnee Yengo, forward Samantha Schaffer, defender Gabby Bergum, forward Alison Haag and defender Abigail Erickson.

New faces to the varsity roster like midfielder Annabelle Schroeder, defender Amber Scheffler, forward Colleen Callagan and defenders Macyn Cullinan and Lexi Ridenour will only add to the team's depth for a program just three springs removed from a trip to the Division 4 state tournament.

“We have a lot of interchangeable parts on this team," Hoffmann said. "Girls can play multiple positions and we have freshmen that are going to come in and contribute immediately which is always a nice luxury for a team.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The newly-created Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference is made up of nine teams from a large area of the state, from local co-ops like Altoona/Fall Creek and Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T to longer trips to Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia and Adams-Friendship. The opportunity to be a part of a league and compete for a conference title and postseason accolades are factors that have the Saints eager to get started.

“It’s a very different and new opportunity for the girls to play in a conference and conference championships and whatever awards come with being in a conference, something teams in the past have never had to do," Hoffmann said.

The Saints open the season on Thursday by hosting Arcadia at Regis High School with the game being the first of three in three days. Regis/McDonell hits the road on Friday to travel south and face La Crosse Aquinas before a Saturday showdown with Eau Claire North in a game hosted at UW-Eau Claire.

The second half of the regular season offers more home games for the Saint as they are scheduled to play five of their final seven regular season games at home leading into the Division 4 playoffs.

Regis/McDonell once again has the firepower to open some eyes and this year has some new opportunities in front of it.

And after having to be away from the game for a year, there's some added excitement as the program is back on the field.

“It’s been a long time since these girls have been out here and able to play soccer," Hoffmann said. "I can tell you the enthusiasm level is just so high and everyone appreciates the opportunity to get back out there again.”

2021 Eau Claire Regis/McDonell Girls Soccer Team

Members of the Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team are (front row, from left): Brittany Martin, Lucy Auth, Maria Herron, Lexi Ridenour, Annabelle Schroeder and Aly Ferguson. Second row: Anna Allen, Chelsea Schaf, Abigail Erickson, Samantha Schaffer, Sydnee Yengo and Adelaide Hoeschen. Third row: Ava Moore, Amber Adams, Ridgley Caporusso, Macyn Cullinan, Gabby Bergum, Alison Haag, Rowan Webster and Colleen Callaghan.

Schedule

DateOpponent
May 6Arcadia
May 7at Aquinas
May 8Eau Claire North (UWEC)
May 13at Hayward
May 14at Wis. Rapids Assumption
May 18at Altoona
May 20Amherst
May 22at Wautoma
May 24Spooner
May 27   Baldwin-Woodville
June 1Adams-Friendship
June 3at Mauston
June 4Somerset
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Forward Madison FC prepares for final tuneup before 2021 USL League One season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 27
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 27

Local box scores from Tuesday's baseball and softball games as Elk Mound and Boyceville baseball along with Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Thorp and Elk Mound softball were among local winners.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News