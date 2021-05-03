Prep Girls Soccer Preview: Deep Eau Claire Regis/McDonell squad eager for new chapter in new conference

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The newly-created Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference is made up of nine teams from a large area of the state, from local co-ops like Altoona/Fall Creek and Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T to longer trips to Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia and Adams-Friendship. The opportunity to be a part of a league and compete for a conference title and postseason accolades are factors that have the Saints eager to get started.

“It’s a very different and new opportunity for the girls to play in a conference and conference championships and whatever awards come with being in a conference, something teams in the past have never had to do," Hoffmann said.

The Saints open the season on Thursday by hosting Arcadia at Regis High School with the game being the first of three in three days. Regis/McDonell hits the road on Friday to travel south and face La Crosse Aquinas before a Saturday showdown with Eau Claire North in a game hosted at UW-Eau Claire.

The second half of the regular season offers more home games for the Saint as they are scheduled to play five of their final seven regular season games at home leading into the Division 4 playoffs.

Regis/McDonell once again has the firepower to open some eyes and this year has some new opportunities in front of it.