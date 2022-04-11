Prep Girls Soccer Preview: Eau Claire Regis/McDonell blending balanced scoring with stingy defense

The Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team entered the season with a few questions that have already started to be answered.

The co-op is off to a 3-1 start with an important game on deck Tuesday at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and has already shown the ability to score with a variety of players early in the season.

Regis/McDonell brings back many players from last year’s Division 4 sectional finalist with a lineup full of more experience than 11th-year coach Scott Hoffmann said the team has had in a while.

First team All-Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference senior defender Amber Adams returns along with second team junior defender Lexi Ridenour to anchor a stingy defense. Senior forwards Samantha Shaffer, Alison Haag, senior defender Abigail Erickson, junior defender Rowan Webster and Macyn Cullinan and sophomore midfielder Annabelle Schroeder and forward Colleen Callaghan lengthen a potent lineup for the co-op.

“I think we’ve got a pretty solid starting 11 on the team this year,” Hoffmann said. “We’ve got a bit of depth coming into the game and I think we found ourselves a keeper to replace our graduated senior in Anna Allen who played for four years in goal.”

That aforementioned goalkeeper is freshman Tessa Roach who has teamed up with the experienced defense to post three shutouts in the team’s first four games.

“She’s doing pretty well already,” Hoffmann said of Roach.

Eight different players have scored in the team’s first four games with Shaffer having a team-best five of the goals. Haag and Schroeder have three each and Adams has two for an offense Hoffmann said will continue to sharpen its ability to strike when the opportunity presents itself.

“We have a really solid defense. We’re strong in the middle of the field,” Hoffmann said. “We’re still trying to figure out the wings and where our scoring is going to come from. We’ve got girls capable of scoring the goals but up through this point our finishing has not been so I’m looking for a couple girls to really step up and be our finishers.”

Last season the co-op posted an 8-5-1 overall record and advanced to the sectional finals before falling to Assumption 2-0. Regis/McDonell finished second to Assumption in the Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference standings in the first season of the league.

The co-op already has two conference wins under its belt with sizable victories over Arcadia and Wautoma last week. Regis/McDonell faces Assumption for the first time on Tuesday in Wisconsin Rapids in a showdown of teams that have seen plenty of each other over the years. The Royals won both meetings in 2021 including the game to advance to the state tournament.

“They’ve had some talented athletes at Assumption over the years and (are) well coached. It’s been too many sectional final games against Assumption,” Hoffmann said with a laugh.

The co-op plays its home games at Regis High School and later in the season takes part of the Lori Bembnister Memorial Tournament hosted at UW-Eau Claire with games versus Eau Claire North and Holmen on May 6 and 7, respectively, before a second meeting with the Royals on May 12.

“I think overall we’re a pretty talented group of soccer players,” Hoffmann said, “so we’ll see if we can translate it into some big wins.”

Overall the co-op has six seniors on this year’s team with a solid group of underclassmen. Time will tell if it’s the right combination to take the team on another lengthy playoff run.

“I’ve been doing this long enough that every once in a while you have a team you know this has gotta be the year, this is the year to do something special,” Hoffmann said. “I think with the collection of freshmen through seniors that we have here and with a senior-heavy class hopefully this is the year we can take conference and maybe win that sectional final game that’s been eluding us.”

Schedule Date Opponent April 1 at Medford April 2 at Chi-Hi April 5 Arcadia April 8 Wautoma April 12 at Wis. Rapids Assumption April 19 Melrose-Mindoro April 25 Amherst April 26 Adams-Friendship April 28 at Somerset April 29 at Arcadia May 3 at Wautoma May 6 Eau Claire North May 7 Holmen May 12 Wis. Rapids Assumption May 13 Amherst May 17 at Melrose-Mindoro May 20 Mauston May 24 at Adams-Friendship May 27 La Crosse Aquinas

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.