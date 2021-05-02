Prep Girls Soccer Preview: Reinvigorated Chi-Hi eager to return program to competitiveness

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The biggest thing – and I think they know this as well – we’re looking for growth," Ali said. "As much as we would love to say we’re going to go out and win a state title that might not be the most realistic goal to set. So we’re going to set where we’re at against Hudson which is a difficult team to start off with next Tuesday and we’re going to start building from that moment and as long as the girls stay positive, keep their heads in it and they keep working hard we’re going to take it as a successful season as we see that we’re progressively working towards where we want to be.”

Perennial conference heavyweight Hudson awaits Chi-Hi in Tuesday's season opener before the Cardinals host Rice Lake on Thursday at Dorais Field. A nonconference quad at Wausau West followed next Saturday before the Cardinals return to league play at Eau Claire North on May 11 before hosting Menomonie on May 13.