Prep Girls Soccer Preview: Reinvigorated Chi-Hi eager to return program to competitiveness

The Chi-Hi girls soccer team is reinvigorated.
After a season off as the 2020 spring sports season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cardinals are excited to be back on the pitch and ready to put the work in to help return the program to competitiveness in the Big Rivers Conference.
Al Ali took over the program as coach prior to last season but this spring will mark his first with game action and he said the team has grown both in overall program numbers and eagerness.
“So far I’m really happy. We’ve got about 37 girls out this year, so that’s a jump from two years ago and they’ve been really dedicated with showing up," Ali said. "The captains organized their own workout over the break when we had our off week before the season started they said over 30 girls showed up to it. The girls are really committed and they’re excited to get to work and I’m pretty excited to watch them grow over the next year and for the underclassmen the next several years.”
Junior Haley Mason leads the returners after earning All-Big Rivers Conference second team honors as a freshman. Mason scored all six of the team's goals in its winless 2019 season.
Senior defender Ella Ausman will help anchor the defense while Ali believes sophomore Grace Ritzinger can develop into another goal-scoring option for the Cardinals with sophomore Sami Perlberg showing the ability to play anywhere on the field. There will be plenty of opportunity for playing time with the Cardinals as Chi-Hi starts the process of trying to work up the ladder in the Big Rivers Conference.
“The biggest thing – and I think they know this as well – we’re looking for growth," Ali said. "As much as we would love to say we’re going to go out and win a state title that might not be the most realistic goal to set. So we’re going to set where we’re at against Hudson which is a difficult team to start off with next Tuesday and we’re going to start building from that moment and as long as the girls stay positive, keep their heads in it and they keep working hard we’re going to take it as a successful season as we see that we’re progressively working towards where we want to be.”
Perennial conference heavyweight Hudson awaits Chi-Hi in Tuesday's season opener before the Cardinals host Rice Lake on Thursday at Dorais Field. A nonconference quad at Wausau West followed next Saturday before the Cardinals return to league play at Eau Claire North on May 11 before hosting Menomonie on May 13.
“The big thing with them and the difficulty with me and the coaching staff with them is helping them understand this isn’t going to be an overnight turnaround," Ali said. "We’ve changed the way we’re doing things. We’re focusing on technique and basics and all of this stuff, but we’re not going to be (Eau Claire) Memorial and Hudson and River Falls in one night. It’s going to take us time to get there and as long as they’re willing to put the work in I think we’re going to be a pretty solid team, especially at the end of the season when we hit the playoffs.”
This year the Big Rivers Conference will be playing one round of league games before the conference will be split between the upper and lower teams in the standings for a second round of games against those teams at the end of May into June.
It is around that time Ali is hoping his team is playing at its best and if so, the Cardinals can become a team others know will bring plenty of fight when they meet.
“Don’t overlook them," Ali said. "We’re going to be a little rough at the beginning as we’re getting back into things and things like that (but) we’re not the same squad we were two years ago and we’re coming out to prove it.”