Members of the 2019 Regis/McDonell girls soccer team (front row, from left): Chelsea Schaf, Sofia Chong, Caroline Halfen, Taylor Wolff, Kendall Alexander, Anna Daniels and Samantha Schaffer. Second row: Halley Chilson, Abby Erickson, Paige Reis, Alison Haag, Kim Henriksen and Sydnee Yengo. Third row: assistant coach Brianna Hoffmann, Lilly Niese, Ridgley Caporusso, Gabby Bergum, Teryn Karlstad, Elen Bourget, Caroline Kowieski and head coach Scott Hoffmann. Not picture: Goda Mazeikaite and Anna Allen.
Regis/McDonell's Kim Henriksen kicks the ball in a Division 4 state semifinal game on June, 15, 2018 at Milwaukee.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
There are big shoes to fill for the Regis/McDonell girls soccer team this season.
Last year’s Division 4 state qualifying team lost eight seniors and much of the team’s scoring. While there are a few experienced veterans returning there will be some new faces and individuals in new roles for the Saints this year.
Ninth-year coach Scott Hoffmann brings in a significant group of freshman and first-year players. He said early on it is about getting the girls familiar with varsity soccer so they can complement the experienced group.
“We’ve got a long way to go just learning basic technical skills in soccer, build that into passing, game play and understanding positioning in the field,” Hoffmann said. “So the goals are learning about the game of soccer for a lot of girls that are out here and haven’t played much at all.”
The Saints brings back nine players but must replace nearly 73 percent of the teams scoring that was lost over the offseason. Payton Swoboda and Esme Reinders combined for 43 of the team’s goals a season ago.
Regis/McDonell will be young with only two seniors in Teryn Karlstad and Kim Henriksen.
Hoffmann looks for Karlstad — who led returning players with 11 goals last year — to anchor the offense with junior Anna Daniels and sophomore Sydnee Yengo helping with the scoring load from the forward and midfield positions.
Returning three of four starting defenders and last year’s goaltender Hoffmann said the strength of the team should be the defense.
Back are Henriksen, junior Lilly Niese and junior Elena Bourget to help Anna Allen in goal. Allen put together a strong freshman campaign last year and Hoffmann said she is already showing improvement as a sophomore.
“It’s high school and all athletes mature from year to year physically and she’s seem to have a lot more confidence already her first game as a sophomore,” Hoffmann said of Allen, “and she had some tremendous saves (on Monday) that quite frankly I haven’t seen goalkeepers on our team make in years.”
Eight freshman joined the roster and Hoffmann has seen positive play from Samantha Shaffer and Abigail Erickson. The two saw some time on the field against Ashland on Monday and showed they could make an impact this year.
Monday’s season opening 9-0 loss to the Oredockers was about what Hoffmann expected from a young team that was limited with practice time over the past two weeks being stuck inside and then having spring break.
Division 3 Ashland went 18-2 last year and Hoffmann said he felt this year’s team is better and is capable of playing in the state tournament.
“I think we got out of last night’s game about what we thought we might in that there was a lot of uncertainty, new players not sure where they should play,” Hoffmann said. “We’ve got a lot of growing to do as a team, learning positions and learning our roles.”
The Saints schedule features some tough opponents as the independent team looks to test themselves during the regular season. Besides Ashland, Regis/McDonell has Eau Claire North and Green Bay Preble at a tournament hosted in Eau Claire on May 3-4.
The Saints play Arcadia and Melrose-Mindoro both home and away this year along with a two-game set versus Altoona.
“I think our schedule this year is something that I don’t think we should be afraid of,” Hoffmann said. “It will pose some challenges.”
McDonell’s lone representative on this year’s team is junior defender Goda Mazeikaite. Mazeikaite is an exchange student from Lithuania.
Regis/McDonell is back in action on Tuesday when the Saints host Spooner at Regis.
With there being many holes to fill from last year’s team that found so much success, Hoffmann is looking for the team to show growth throughout the year. Ultimately he said his team is judged on their postseason success because they don’t have a conference title to compete for. While there are some unknowns about who will take on what roles Hoffmann is excited to see what transpires this year.
“Venturing into the unknown I am anxious to see how this team develops over the next couple months,” Hoffmann said.
