Prep Girls Soccer: Three-goal first half pushes Eau Claire Memorial past Chi-Hi

EAU CLAIRE — A few early mistakes were costly for the Chi-Hi girls soccer team on Tuesday in a 3-1 Big Rivers Conference defeat at Eau Claire Memorial.

Tessa Ross scored twice in the first half for the Old Abes (2-1-1, 1-0-1) before Eau Claire Memorial added another goal with two minutes left before the break.

Chi-Hi (4-2, 1-1) cut the cap to two early in the second half when Haley Mason scored her ninth goal of the season. But that would be as close as the Cardinals got as the three-goal deficit was too much to overcome.

“We just made some sloppy mistakes," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said of the first half. "Their first two goals came on us not marking backside when they were running it in the box and their third one came on an overcommitment from one of my centerbacks and overran a ball with the girl and that was it. It was simple little mistakes we corrected in the second half and we limited their good opportunities. They still got plenty of opportunities but nothing that I felt was overly dangerous.”

The Old Abes had a few chances in the early minutes including a shot that hit the crossbar just past the six-minute mark. Ross broke the scoring seal at 13:34 on a crossing pass to put her team in front. She scored her second goal on another crossing pass at 32:44 and the Old Abes added a third goal less than six minutes later to push their lead to three at halftime.

“We knew that we had the wing and the girls knew weakside was where we needed to be and the girls executed when they needed to, which is great," Eau Claire Memorial coach Olivia Hanson said of the early scoring surge.

Chi-Hi's leading scorer Mason got the team on the board a little more than three minutes into the second half when she got a run from a pass from Jada Curtis and finished at 43:04. The Cardinals moved Kadiatou Diallo to the midfield and Mason outside to start the second half and that move helped the team generate some offense on the edges.

Mallory Colle made seven saves in the game, many coming in the first half as the Old Abes peppered the junior goalkeeper with shots until the Chi-Hi defense stiffened.

“She’s experienced, she’s confident in what she’s doing," Ali said of Colle. "We might be under fire a little more than we want to be but we’re confident that she’s going to do it.”

Chi-Hi won four of its first five games to start the season and is one win away from matching last year's total. The team has showed growth since a winless 2019 campaign and came into this season eager to contend in the tough Big Rivers. The Cardinals started league play with a 3-1 win over Superior on April 7 and have also earned nonconference wins against Eau Claire Regis/McDonell, Holmen and Stevens Point in the early going.

But Tuesday's game with the always-strong Old Abes — a team that advanced to the Division 1 sectional semifinals a season ago — showed Ali that his team's return to prominence is still an ongoing effort.

“We’re disappointed with this one but at the same time it’s a good building block," Ali said. "It tells us the little things we still need to work on and it brings us back into a little bit of a reality check that we’re not a finished product. We know that we’re going to have to get back to work at practice but the fact is that I love our potential and where we can be by the end of the year, which is what the ultimate goal is – it’s be where we can be not where we are right now.”

Chi-Hi is scheduled to host New Richmond on Thursday evening before playing at Eau Claire North next Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.