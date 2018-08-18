Thomas Hensen believes in the swimmers he has.
The primary goal now for the second-year Chi-Hi girls swim coach and his team is to figure out which events his talented, but young group fits best in.
Last season the Cardinals finished fifth as a team at Division 1 sectionals and advanced one relay to state.
Chi-Hi returns three members of its state-qualifying 400-yard freestyle relay with juniors Grace Polhamus, Becca Adams and Sydnea Berg. Finding who will slide into the fourth spot for that relay which was held last season by Haley Jones, who is now swimming at Dixie State University in Utah, will be important to watch this fall.
It’s one of a number of spots that will be up for grabs in the lineup this season. But with an eight-swimmer freshmen class to go with a solid group of returners, Hensen has plenty of options to choose from.
“Right now we’ve done mostly freestyle training in practice,” Hensen said. “We haven’t seen exactly how versatile they are in other strokes, so really that’s what we’re looking for in the first few meets. We’re going to plug them in and see what style of strokes they can do. What we expect from our freshmen is to fill the gaps that were left from last year.”
The Cardinals will get plenty of competition early, a stretch that began Saturday with an invitational in Menomonie. Overall the team will have three events in a week as they head to D.C. Everest on Thursday and Eau Claire North next Saturday before opening the Big Rivers Conference dual season at Hudson on Sept. 6.
Hensen said this year the team has focused its early practices on getting in shape in an effort to be stronger for those first competitions.
“We were a little bit nervous so we decided to ditch drills. Last year we focused a lot on drills to begin with and this year we’re a little bit more conditioning and endurance training and I think it’s paying off,” Hensen said. “We’re getting into shape a little bit faster and what I wanted to do this year was be ready for our first meets a little bit more than we were last year and I think just kicking it into gear a little bit faster will help and it has paid off.”
Senior captains Sadie Gramling, Kelsey Lato and Katie Rushmann are expected to take on larger roles and Hensen is already impressed with how they have stepped up leading the way for a relatively young team.
“This team is extremely focused on coming together and making sure that everyone feels like a part of the team,” Hensen said. “The captains have done a good job of making sure everyone is included.”
The schedule for the Cardinals this season is relatively road heavy. The team does not host an event at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool until Sept. 13 when the Cardinals welcome Menomonie for a Big Rivers Conference event. Two days later the team hosts its annual Chi-Hi Invitational on Sept. 15 with home duals with Eau Claire Memorial (Sept. 27) and Eau Claire North (Oct. 16) mixed in later before the Big Rivers Conference tournament at Hudson on Oct. 27.
The Cardinals have kept it relatively simple early in the year but with a busy week coming up before the conference season begins, Hensen expects to learn a lot about his team in the coming weeks.
“Right now we’re seeing what we have to work with,” Hensen said. “Because we have eight freshmen on the team, there’s some uncertainty. We don’t exactly know what their strengths and weaknesses are. We’re starting to get a feel for that. But really, competition is the best test.”
