Prep Girls Swimming: Chi-Hi makes most of abrupt end to season, winning Big Rivers Conference championship in final meet

The Chi-Hi girls swimming team found out prior to Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference championships its season would be coming to an end earlier than anticipated.
The Cardinals were gearing up for their postseason push when the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced at the start of last week the district would be moving to remote instruction beginning this week amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the county. One of the results of that decision was at the end of last week all fall sports still in play would have their seasons come to an end.
Haley Mason ended her season at the final event on the cross country team’s schedule Saturday, finishing 37th at the Division 1 state girls championships in Hartland. One day earlier, the football team scored a 22-8 nonconference victory over Marshfield in its final scheduled regular season game of the season.
In many ways in the sport of swimming, the season truly begins at the end of the regular season. Season-long training is designed for swimmers to be at their best at the most important time with the conference meet and sectionals being the target. The tapered-training plans were cut short when the team found out Saturday’s meet would be their last of the season.
But the Cardinals came through in a big way, edging Rice Lake by a score of 533-529 to win the program’s second straight conference championship on Saturday in River Falls.
Peyton Watson won two events while Ella Spitz, Megan Edland, Emma Schneider and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Edland, Elina Jouppi, Morgan Couture and Annika Topritzhofer all earned victories on Thursday for the Chi-Hi girls swim team in a dual win over Menomonie.
“I am so proud of the girls,” Chi-Hi coach Breanna Kimmes said. “Half of the team only had a 2-3 day taper due to the unforeseen circumstances. They were going to be tapered for sectionals and some would have continued onto state. For them to come together like they did in a time that was not ideal, was just incredible to watch.”
The Cardinals won five events overall and were dominant in freestyle races.
Megan Edland finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.10) and the 500 freestyle (5:23.09) events while Peyton Watson took first in the 100 freestyle (54.04) and the 100 butterfly (58.16). The 400 freestyle relay team of Ella Spitz, Edland, Hailey Golden and Watson won their race in 4:36.88 with another team of Annika Topritzhofer, Charlie Stary, Elina Jouppi and Emma Schneider taking third.
Spitz finished runner-up to Edland in the 500 freestyle with Schneider fourth and Kira Isenberger in sixth. Spitz and Jouppi were third and fifth, respectively, in the 200 freestyle.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Watson, Ava Heinz, Golden and Spitz finished second with Schneider also earning a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Topritzhofer, Schneider, Edland and Heinz had the third-best time in the 200 medley relay with the team of Morgan Couture, Isenberger, Stary and Jouppi sixth. Golden (100 butterfly) and Topritzhofer (100 backstroke) were third in their respective events while Golden was fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Hailey Golden, Peyton Watson, Emma Schneider and the 400-yard freestyle relay earned victories as a part of the Chi-Hi girls swim team's dual win over Black River Falls on Saturday at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.
Topritzhofer (200 individual medley) and Heinz (100 backstroke) also earned fifth place finished in a successful day for the Cardinals.
The team victory was all the more impressive for the Cardinals considering the program does not have diving, so the team started the day already down in the standings as other schools earned points through that competition.
Kimmes took over the program right before the start of the season but got up to speed and navigated a home-heavy schedule. Ultimately, the season came to a close before Kimmes and the Cardinals were hoping, but in their final meet of the season the program made sure to end the year on a high note.
“We had a ton of time drops as well as a lot of personal life best times,” Kimmes said. “As a coach that is always fun to watch. It was a real fun meet.”
