Prep Girls Swimming: Chi-Hi makes most of abrupt end to season, winning Big Rivers Conference championship in final meet

The Chi-Hi girls swimming team found out prior to Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference championships its season would be coming to an end earlier than anticipated.

The Cardinals were gearing up for their postseason push when the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced at the start of last week the district would be moving to remote instruction beginning this week amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the county. One of the results of that decision was at the end of last week all fall sports still in play would have their seasons come to an end.

Haley Mason ended her season at the final event on the cross country team’s schedule Saturday, finishing 37th at the Division 1 state girls championships in Hartland. One day earlier, the football team scored a 22-8 nonconference victory over Marshfield in its final scheduled regular season game of the season.

In many ways in the sport of swimming, the season truly begins at the end of the regular season. Season-long training is designed for swimmers to be at their best at the most important time with the conference meet and sectionals being the target. The tapered-training plans were cut short when the team found out Saturday’s meet would be their last of the season.