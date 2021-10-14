Prep Girls Swimming: Chi-Hi rounding into form at right time, pushes past Eau Claire Memorial in Big Rivers dual win

The Chi-Hi girls swim team admittedly started the season slow.

But the Cardinals are rounding into form at the right time with the postseason on the horizon, picking up a 95-75 Big Rivers Conference dual victory over Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.

Overall the team won seven events including two individual wins for Hailey Golden and Peyton Watson. Golden was victorious in the 50-yard freestyle (26.75 seconds) and 100 freestyle (58.83) while Ava Heinz finished as the runner-up in both events and Charlie Stary was third in the 100 free.

Watson had another memorable night in the pool for the Cardinals by setting a new school and pool record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.61, breaking her own school record while setting a new pool record in the 500 freestyle in 5:20.90. Watson's new top time in the 500 freestyle broke Lily Borgenheimer's time of 5:22.45 from 2015. The junior Watson still has some time to make up to break Borgenheimer's program record of 5:17.60 from 2015, but will get more chances to do so.

“This won’t be the last time she swims that one," Chi-Hi coach Breanna Kimmes said of Watson in the 500 freestyle.

Megan Edland won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.30 and Ella Spitz had the top time in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.26 while the 200 freestyle relay team of Golden, Edland, Heinz and Watson was victorious in 1:47.31.

Thursday's dual win was the first competition for the Cardinals in the month of October. Chi-Hi earned a dual win at Menomonie on Sept. 30 and had originally rescheduled its annual Chi-Hi invitational for last Saturday, but the meet was ultimately canceled. The Cardinals started slowly but have picked it up in recent weeks, both in the amount of yards swam in practice as well as performance and effort in cheering each other on during competition.

“We’ve been realizing we’ve been all really tired and we really need to push it because we had a rough start so we’re really trying to avenge ourselves in the second half of our season and we’ve done a really good job," Chi-Hi senior Sophie Kinlen said.

The 200 medley relay team of Annika Topritzhofer, Heinz, Lydia Hayden and Spitz and the 400 freestyle relay group of Golden, Edland, Spitz and Watson each finished runner-up while Spitz (500 freestyle) and Edland (100 backstroke) also earned second-place finishes.

Topritzhofer was third in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke and Hayden finished third in the 200 freestyle individually while the 200 freestyle relay team of Sophia Bluemke, Kira Isenberger, Jami Revoir and Charlie Stary and the 400 freestyle relay of Topritzhofer, Kinlen, Stary and Hayden were each third in their respective relays.

“We knew this meet was going to be a hard meet and we were really just trying to leave it all in the pool and just push it to the very end," Kinlen said.

Eau Claire Memorial's Gabi Augustyn set a new pool record in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.55, breaking the previous record of 2:13.43 by Hudson's Ann Cahoy set in 1995.

The Cardinals now turn their attention to the final events of the regular season as the team travels to River Falls on Tuesday for the final dual meet of the year before hosting the Big Rivers Conference Championships on Saturday, Oct. 30. Chi-Hi has won the last two Big Rivers championships — although the 2020 meet was without Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial as those schools competed in the alternative spring season. But still, the Cardinals have put forth strong efforts down the stretch in recent years and while it took a little while to get there, the team believes it's heading in that direction again this season.

“I know that we got off to a rough start but we really have been working on teamwork and being one as a team so that we can push one another and push one another so that we can get to the levels we have been in the past," Isenberger said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.