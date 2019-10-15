The Chi-Hi girls swimming team earned a 111-59 Big Rivers Conference dual victory over River Falls on Tuesday evening at the Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.
Rebecca Adams and Peyton Watson won two individual events apiece while the Cardinals earned eight total wins in a dominant effort.
"We had a really strong meet with some major time drops which is really exciting at this point in the season," Chi-Hi coach Jessica Short said. "We are in the toughest weeks of training and to see the girls show up and race so well considering that is a very good indicator for the end of the season."
Adams won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke while Watson was victorious in the 200 freestyle and the 100 fly. Sydnea Berg swam to victory in the 50 freestyle and Megan Edland won the 500 freestyle. The Cardinals earned two relay wins as the 200 medley team of Adams, Berg, Watson and Grace Polhamus won, as did the 400 freestyle team of Berg, Polhamus, Adams and Watson.
Ella Spitz finished runner-up in the 200 and 500 freestyle events, Berg was second in the 100 freestyle, Hannah Golden took second in the 50 freestyle and Emma Schneider took second in the 100 breaststroke.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Annika Topritzhofer, Spitz, Hailey Golden and Edland took second, as did the 400 freestyle relay of Topritzhofer, Spitz, Edland and Elina Jouppi.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Tuesday with its conference dual finale at Eau Claire North before a small break until the Big Rivers Conference meet on Nov. 2 in Hudson.
