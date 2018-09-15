The Chi-Hi girls swim team finished in second place at their home invitational at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool on Saturday.
The Cardinals 296.5 points were second to only Rice Lake.
Chi-Hi finished first in two events — both by Rebecca Adams — and took second in three.
Rice Lake earned the invitational title following five first-place events and a total of 417 points.
"The team overall did very well," Chi-Hi coach Thomas Hensen said. "We took a little bit of a recovery day yesterday to prepare for the invite, and I think that paid off. We were not 100 percent, we had some really good swims and some swims we need to improve on. Overall I was pleased with our performance."
Adams won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute, 2.37 seconds and took the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:21.63.
Hensen said Adams, Sydnea Berg and Grace Polhamus had standout days for the Cardinals. He was also impressed with the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Berg, Emma Eslinger, Polhamus and Adams that took second (1:48.7), two tenths of a second behind Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas.
Berg took second in the 200-yard freestyle and Polhamus finished third in the 100-yard freestyle, with Berg was one spot behind in her in fourth.
Chi-Hi's 200-yard medley relay of Adams, Emma Schneider, Kianna Prince and Berg also placed second at 1:58.62.
"We are really starting to find out the right fit for each swimmer, so that’s encouraging," Hensen said.
Hensen said the team will continue to work on their endurance, and he wants to see better fundamentals in the pool — on turns and relay exchanges — as the season continues.
The Cardinals have until Thursday to make those improvements when they are scheduled to travel to Rice Lake. Following that Chi-Hi has an invitational hosted by Minneapolis South at the University of Minnesota next Saturday.
The team's next appearance at home comes on September 27 when the Cardinals take on Eau Claire Memorial in a dual.
