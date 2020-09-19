Prep Girls Swimming: Chi-Hi wins five events in dual victory over Black River Falls

The Chi-Hi girls swim team had a quick turnaround.
But the Cardinals navigated those choppy waters well as the team won five events in a 104-61 dual victory over Black River Falls on Saturday at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.
Hailey Golden finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (26.46 seconds) and 100 freestyle (1:00.13), Peyton Watson was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:21.69 seconds), Emma Schneider had the top time in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.02) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Elina Jouppi, Hanna Duque, Megan Edland and Schneider were first with a time of 4:33.42.
Chi-Hi was competing in its second dual in three days after hosting Rice Lake on Thursday and first-year Chi-Hi coach Breanna Kimmes said her team had some fatigue, but was proud of how it powered through.
“We had to get a little motivation into them but they ended up pulling and doing a very good job on their part," Kimmes said.
Three relays finished in second place as the 200 medley team of Sophie Kinlen, Marissa Renaud, Megan Edland and Nerfertiti Johnson were runner-up, as was the 200 freestyle relay team of Renaud, Adia Hardt, Jouppi and Schneider and the 400 freestyle group of Sophia Bluemke, Johnson, Kira Isenberger and Watson.
Isenberger had two individual second place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyle races and Ella Spitz took second in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Edland had the second-best time in the 100 butterfly and Watson earned a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Schneider said the team was focused on staying mentally tough, even as they were sore less than 48 hours since the Big Rivers dual with the Warriors.
“It’s really a mindset game, especially with this season," Schneider said. "Just really being in your head helps you push forward.”
All fall prep sports athletes, coaches and administrators have had to adhere to additional guidelines helping safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 and Jouppi said that has made some out-of-practice team building exercises more difficult, but the team is still growing together.
“We have to make the best of every day," Jouppi said. "We have to have that mentality every day just because of everything that is going on.”
Kimmes said many swimmers competed in new events on Saturday and while the team isn't up to full strength yet, she is hopeful the Cardinals can be in the coming weeks.
“The first couple weeks have been rough because we’ve had a few girls out with injuries and stuff like that, so we actually haven’t been able to swim any meets with our full, entire lineup," Kimmes said. "So I’m excited for one of the meets in our future – hopefully our next home meet on Oct. 1 – to be able to get the entire team in the lineup.”
The Cardinals are back in action at home on Oct. 1 against Menomonie but don't expect the team to stay dormant during that near two-week downtime. Kimmes said the Cardinals will ramp up the intensity of their practices as the team prepares for the second half of its schedule.
It's a challenge the team is ready for.
“The practices will get more intense but we can handle it," Jouppi said.
