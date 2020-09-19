Prep Girls Swimming: Chi-Hi wins five events in dual victory over Black River Falls

Schneider said the team was focused on staying mentally tough, even as they were sore less than 48 hours since the Big Rivers dual with the Warriors.

“It’s really a mindset game, especially with this season," Schneider said. "Just really being in your head helps you push forward.”

All fall prep sports athletes, coaches and administrators have had to adhere to additional guidelines helping safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 and Jouppi said that has made some out-of-practice team building exercises more difficult, but the team is still growing together.

“We have to make the best of every day," Jouppi said. "We have to have that mentality every day just because of everything that is going on.”

Kimmes said many swimmers competed in new events on Saturday and while the team isn't up to full strength yet, she is hopeful the Cardinals can be in the coming weeks.

“The first couple weeks have been rough because we’ve had a few girls out with injuries and stuff like that, so we actually haven’t been able to swim any meets with our full, entire lineup," Kimmes said. "So I’m excited for one of the meets in our future – hopefully our next home meet on Oct. 1 – to be able to get the entire team in the lineup.”