HUDSON — The Chi-Hi girls swim team won five events on the way to a Big Rivers Conference team championship on Saturday at the conference championships.
Peyton Watson won two individual events with first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly while Rebecca Adams finished first in the 200 individual medley. The Cardinals also earned two relay wins as the 200 freestyle team of Watson, Grace Polhamus, Adams and Sydnea Berg picked up a victory, as did the 400 freestyle team of the same four swimmers.
Chi-Hi finished with 513.5 points, well in front of Hudson (455) in second place.
Berg (200 freestyle), Megan Edland (500 freestyle) and Adams (100 backstroke) had runner-up finishes while Emma Schneider was third in the 100 breaststroke. Polhamus (50 freestyle), Berg (100 freestyle), Ella Spitz (500 freestyle) and Hannah Golden (100 breaststroke) were fourth individually in their respective events with the 200 medley team of Annika Topritzhofer, Schneider, Hailey Golden and Spitz finishing in fourth place as well.
Edland (200 freestyle), Polhamus (100 freestyle), Topritzhofer (200 individual medley) and the 400 freestyle team of Spitz, Topritzhofer, Hailey Golden and Elina Jouppi) were fifth. Spitz (200 freestyle), Schneider (500 freestyle) and the 200 freestyle team of Hannah Golden, Edland, Schneider and Jouppi were sixth for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi returns to Hudson for Division 1 sectionals next Saturday.