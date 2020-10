Prep Girls Swimming: Chi-Hi wins six events in dual victory over Menomonie

Jouppi had third-place performances in the 100 and 200 freestyle, Topritzhofer was third on the 50 freestyle, Heinz was third in the 100 backstroke and Jami Revoir came home third in the 100 breaststroke. The Cardinals had three relays finish third — the 200 medley (Edland, Heinz, Kira Isenberger, Charlie Stary), 200 freestyle (Couture, Isenberger, Jouppi, Stary) and the 400 freestyle (Evelynn Lind, Marissa Renaud, Sophie Kinlen, Sophia Bluemke).

Chi-Hi has two more weeks until its next competition when the Cardinals host Hudson on Oct. 15 before closing the regular season with a home dual versus River Falls (Oct. 20) and the Big Rivers Conference meet on Oct. 31 in River Falls.

As the team heads into the homestretch of the regular season, Kimmes said her athletes can expect more of what they've already been seeing as they ramp up their training to peak at the end of the season.

“So we do have another break (and) again just focusing on getting some more yards in," Kimmes said on her team's approach going forward. "In about two-and-a-half weeks some of those girls will be starting to taper to get them ready for the end of the season meet and to be able to see those time drops and what they’ve been working for the entire season.”

