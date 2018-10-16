Don't let the name fool you, Funtober for the Chi-Hi girls swimming team is hardly a walk in the park.
But the team's increased training regimen with a catchy name helped pay dividends on Tuesday evening as the Cardinals rolled past Eau Claire North 117-53 in a Big Rivers Conference dual at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.
The Cardinals won ten events and finish second in five more to score the convincing win over the Huskies.
“I think the endurance is there," Chi-Hi coach Thomas Hensen said. "We just finished the last two weeks of what we call Funtober – it’s two weeks of our most intense training. Usually this meet and our last meet last week (at Wausau East) is where we hit our low point. But to actually see some of their times they’ve hit this season and even going faster is very encouraging.”
Chi-Hi scored relay wins in the 200-yard medley relay (Rebecca Adams, Emma Schneider, Sydnea Berg, Grace Polhamus), 200 freestyle relay (Polhamus, Adams, Berg, Schneider) and 400 freestyle relay (Kelsey Lato, Emma Eslinger, Aliyah Anderson and Elina Jouppi) along with solo wins from Polhamus (50 and 100 freestyle), Schneider (500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Berg (200 freestyle), Anderson (100 butterfly) and Adams (100 backstroke).
The 200 medley relay team of Sophie Bluemke, Hannah Golden, Anderson and Eslinger finished second, as did Lato (200 and 500 freestyle), Katie Rushmann (100 butterfly), Berg (100 backstroke) and Golden (100 breaststroke) in solo action.
The 200 freestyle team of Rushmann, Jouppi, Morgan Couture and Lato took third. Eslinger (50 and 100 freestyle), Jouppi (200 freestyle) and Anderson (100 backstroke) also were third.
When the calendar turned to October, the Cardinals ramped up their training in an effort to taper prior to upcoming big events and be at their best for the important events to come. Lato said the increased-intensity workouts come in the form of games and other activities that help the team get in top shape.
“They’re hard, but they’re better than normal practices even though we’re pushing ourselves a lot harder than normal," Lato said of Funtober.
Tuesday's victory was the last dual meet for the team until the Big Rivers Conference championships take place on Saturday, Oct. 27 at Menomonie. For those swimmers that will be concluding their seasons there, practices will start to get easier. For those swimmers that will be in action at Division 1 sectionals at Wisconsin Rapids on Nov. 3 and perhaps beyond at state, they have a few more hard workouts to go before they begin tapering.
“It’s cool to see everyone so determined to put their best foot forward," Kaylie Honaker said. "Especially now during Funtober, everyone is really focused on their goals and swimming their best. This is the time now going forward everyone is so determined to do their best.”
Tuesday's meet was also parents and senior night. For Chi-Hi's five seniors — Lato, Sadie Grambling, Honaker, Rushmann and Halei Nelson — that means it was the final time they'll swim in competition at home. Lato, Honaker and Rushmann put forth strong finishes and while Grambling and Nelson are out of the lineup due to injuries, Henson said their veteran impact has been noticeable even while they cannot compete.
Even with all the emotion that can bring, Henson felt it was as good as his team has looked this season.
“More than any other meet this season, I really feel like we came together at a team and that is really uplifting to see," Henson said.
