Prep Girls Swimming: Chi-Hi's Watson sets two pool records in dual defeat to Hudson

Heinz was third to Watson in the 50 freestyle and Hayden was third in the 100 butterfly.

The Cardinals won the Big Rivers Conference championship a season ago and return many key swimmers from that team to battle with perrenial league heavyweight Hudson, among others.

“We have a lot of girls that are swimming their events right now close to the times they had last year," Kimmes said. "Some of them have a little step back but also last week we worked really hard and we swam a lot of yards so for them to push through that and to be there for each other and just have that team support, I think they’ll go far this season.”

Watson pointed to team support and positivity as a big reason for the success of herself and the team in general.

“Not only are we trying to work hard physically, we’re trying to work hard mentally having positive attitudes having what we call ‘Green Light Energy’ so that we can try being a positive mindset so that we can do things instead of negatively letting us down which is why it’s great to have the team around you and have that positive atmosphere," Watson said. "So I think all of us hyping each other up really helps us all work to the best of our abilities.”