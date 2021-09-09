Prep Girls Swimming: Chi-Hi's Watson sets two pool records in dual defeat to Hudson

Peyton Watson has been on a binge of breaking records as of late.
The Chi-Hi junior set two pool records on Thursday for the girls swim team in a 106-63 Big Rivers Conference dual defeat to Hudson at Chippewa Falls Middle School.
Watson set the pool record on her way to winning the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events. She started by setting the top time in the 50 with an effort of 24.63 seconds before coming back with a time of 53.43 seconds to win the 100 by more than seven seconds in breaking a second pool record.
“I’m really impressed with her," Chi-Hi coach Breanna Kimmes said of Watson. "She’s going to have a really good end of the season if she keeps up the hard work and good attitude. She’s a model swimmer and someone to watch out to because she knows how to race and she never gives up.”
Watson broke the original pool record in the 50 previously set by Wausau West's Abby Tesch (24.97) in 1993 on Aug. 24 against D.C. Everest and improved the time when the team competed at an invitational hosted by Eau Claire North on Aug. 28. Prior to initially breaking the record, the junior felt confident she could do it and even visualized herself doing it before she finished up the quick race. When she hit the pool on Thursday evening, she knew it could happen again.
“After you do it one time you know you can do it and it drives you to want to push yourself to your limits to see what you can accomplish," Watson said.
Watson's time of 24.63 is just four one-hundreths of a second off the school record of 24.59 set by Erica Shakal in 2014. But Watson wasn't done as she came back later on to set a new best pool mark in the 100 by winning the race in 53.43, breaking the previous mark of 53.56 set by River Falls' Ellery Otten in 2019.
Hudson's Evie Wood set a pool record of her own for good measure between Watson's two victories, winning the 100 butterfly in 57.94 to smash the previous mark set by Rhinelander's Malia Francis (58.56) in 2019. The Raiders won the other nine events en route to the team victory.
Watson also teamed up with Evelyn McIlquham, Ava Heinz and Hailey Golden to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.98 and combined with Golden, Megan Edland and McIlquham to finish second in the 400 freestyle relay.
“She’s always been one to watch out for," Kimmes said of Watson, who set the school record in the 100 butterfly in 2020. "You can literally put her in anything and you don’t have to worry about it because she’s just someone that naturally knows how to race and not get in her head about it. We have a lot of people like that this year though, that they naturally know how to do it and not go out there and get it in their own head and not worry about all the tactics and everything.”
Megan Edland earned runner-up finishes for the Cardinals in the 200 and 500 freestyle events while Golden was second in the 200 individual medley and Annika Topritzhofer was second in the 100 backstroke. The 200 medley relay team of Topritzhofer, Jami Revoir, Lydia Hayden and Ava Heinz earned a second-place finish.
Heinz was third to Watson in the 50 freestyle and Hayden was third in the 100 butterfly.
The Cardinals won the Big Rivers Conference championship a season ago and return many key swimmers from that team to battle with perrenial league heavyweight Hudson, among others.
“We have a lot of girls that are swimming their events right now close to the times they had last year," Kimmes said. "Some of them have a little step back but also last week we worked really hard and we swam a lot of yards so for them to push through that and to be there for each other and just have that team support, I think they’ll go far this season.”
Watson pointed to team support and positivity as a big reason for the success of herself and the team in general.
“Not only are we trying to work hard physically, we’re trying to work hard mentally having positive attitudes having what we call ‘Green Light Energy’ so that we can try being a positive mindset so that we can do things instead of negatively letting us down which is why it’s great to have the team around you and have that positive atmosphere," Watson said. "So I think all of us hyping each other up really helps us all work to the best of our abilities.”
Thursday's Big Rivers Conference dual opener also featured a full crowd inside the pool at the Chippewa Falls Middle School including a loud student section for the first time since 2019, something Watson said helped to add to that positive energy. It was also the second of six home events on the schedule this year for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi hosts duals with Eau Claire North (Sept. 23) and Eau Claire Memorial (Oct. 14) along with its annual invitational (Sept. 25) and the Big Rivers Conference championships to cap the regular season on Oct. 30. The Cardinals return to action next Thursday in Rice Lake.
“They were excited that it was home, they were excited that their parents and family could come and that the stands could be filled," Kimmes said. "That was also exciting. (It was) a new normal. They didn’t get any of that last season so that was also excited. I just told them at the end of the day as long as you have fun and you tried your best and you left it out on the floor, there’s not much more you could ask for.”