Prep Girls Swimming Division 1 State: Chi-Hi swimmers eager for opportunity at state after missing out last season

The Chi-Hi girls swimming team’s 400-yard freestyle relay team had been in a chase all season.

Last Saturday afternoon the Cardinals won.

The team of juniors Hailey Golden, Megan Edland, Ella Spitz and Peyton Watson finished in third place at Division 1 sectionals in Wisconsin Rapids with a time of three minutes, 44.14 seconds to secure the final state qualifying spot for this Saturday’s Division 1 state championships at Waukesha South Natatorium. The relay as well as Watson swimming individually in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly will be in action on Saturday to close out the season for the Cards.

The relay edged out Hudson by .25 seconds as Cardinals secured the final state advancement spot as the 24th quickest team in the state at sectionals.

“We were excited. I think we were a little bit surprised too,” Edland said.

The same foursome was edged out by Hudson at the Big Rivers Conference championships on Oct. 30 by .08 seconds and had spent the fall trying to catch the Raiders. The group entered sectionals believing they had a chance to advance to state and backed it up by picking up more than five seconds from their seed time to take third behind D.C. Everest (3:40.36) and Stevens Point (3:42.31).

“I turned around, I was like ‘OK, OK, that was great. We might have a chance,’” Spitz said after Saturday’s final race of the day.

But still the Cardinals had to wait until the statewide standards were established after each sectional was finished. That meant Chi-Hi coach Breanna Kimmes was on watch, refreshing the WIAA’s website on the bus ride home from Wisconsin Rapids until she got to deliver the good news.

“I knew we had a really good chance going into it but with the time I was hoping but I know it would be cutting it close,” Kimmes said.

Chi-Hi will swim in the first of three timed final heats of the 400 freestyle on Saturday. Junior Annika Topritzhofer and freshman Lydia Hayden are on the relay team as alternates. The duo teamed up with senior Sophie Kinlen and sophomore Charlie Stary to take sixth place at the Big Rivers Conference championships.

Watson will also have two individual events of her own after finishing second in both the 50 free and 100 butterfly at sectionals. The junior will swim in the first heat of the 50 freestyle and is in the fastest heat of the 100 butterfly. Watson has had a dominant fall in the pool for the Cardinals, setting several school and pool records so far. The next school record she has in her sights is the 50 free mark, a 24.59 set by Erica Shakal in 2014. Watson (24.63) was five hundreths of a second off at sectionals after admittedly struggling at the start.

“I knew as soon as she dove in for her 50 free at sectionals I was like ‘oh no’ because she went in like a superwoman, her hands weren’t really together,” Kimmes said.

Watson plans to hone her starts, strokes and turns for her events as she and Kimmes spent plenty of time this fall trying to decide which events she would ultimately compete in for the postseason.

“It was kind of interesting picking her events that she was going to swim,” Kimmes said. “I definitely let her have some say in it just because they have to be motivation in what they’re swimming to be able to make it. It was fun going through what I’m going to have her swim.”

Watson was a part of the last 400 relay team to advance to state for Chi-Hi, taking 18th in 2019.

“I thought it would be the 500 (freestyle) but she really wanted to do the 100 fly and being able to make it to state in the 100 fly just because they’re so close to each other would be kind of a challenge,” Kimmes said of Watson. “So we decided on the 50 free and 100 fly for this year and to go for the 500 next year and maybe make it to state in four different individuals before she graduates.”

Spitz swam with state-qualifying Chi-Hi’s 200 freestyle relay team in 2019 that finished tied for 22nd place.

Chi-Hi swimmers missed out on the chance to qualify for state last season when their season came to an end after winning the Big Rivers Conference championships as a result of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announcing it was moving to remote learning in Nov. 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Cardinals are back this season and excited for the opportunity. The team has already put in its hardest work of the season and now is ready for one more meet on the big stage.

“Our energy is always high but taper is making it even higher,” Golden said.

