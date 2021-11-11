Prep Girls Swimming Division 2 State: Lake Holcombe senior Lechleitner chases team records, high finishes at state championships

Brooke Lechleitner stays busy.

The Lake Holcombe senior and three-sport athlete finds success in competition — be it on the basketball court, track or in the pool.

Lechleitner and junior Madeline Bunton head to Friday’s Division 2 state girls swimming championships at Waukesha South Natatorium ready to compete in two individual events each for the Ladysmith/Bloomer/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe co-op.

The senior Lechleitner will be in action in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events while Bunton is competing in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Lechleitner finished third at last year’s Division 2 state meet in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 while teaming with Bunton and others to take seventh in the 400 freestyle relay and 14th in the 200 medley relay. Bunton was fifth individually in both the 200 and 500 free races at state in 2020.

“As an educator and a coach, it’s always rewarding to see great things happen to great kids,” Ladysmith co-op coach Matt Bunton said. “Brooke and Maddy have been swimming with one another since their early elementary school days in club swims. They are great friends and teammates and always push one another to achieve their best. The girls were also co-captains this year and did a great job of mentoring the younger swimmers.”

Lechleitner broke her own co-op record with a time of 24.34 seconds at last Saturday’s sectional in Menomonie, improving upon her seed time of 24.70. The senior didn’t start off as a 50 freestyle sprinter. She swam in the 100 butterfly until her older sister Megan graduated both from high school and that spot in the lineup. Brooke made the move and found it to be a natural fit.

“I filled that spot since I was the next fastest and (coach) Bunton just kept working me and working me and here I am breaking my own record,” Brooke said.

In addition to being a two-year state qualifier in the pool, Lechleitner also advanced to the Division 3 state track and field championships in 2019 in the 400-meter dash and is a standout on the basketball court for the Chieftains. She averaged 15.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and four steals per game last season for Lake Holcombe as the team reached the Division 5 regional finals and has garnered interest to play in college including an offer from Division I Central Connecticut. The girls swim season is the last sport of the fall campaign to finish up, so Lechleitner is training for state while also staying sharp with her basketball skills to jump onto the court full time for the winter once this week comes to an end.

“I’m ready for basketball season when it comes,” Lechleitner said. “I’m conditioned and my legs are working and normally I work out between days so that helps with my knees for basketball.”

Lechleitner is seeded fourth overall in the 50 and 11th in the 100.

“For this weekend I’m kind of looking for a really low 24 or high 23,” Lechleitner said. “I think that’s something that really sparks my interest because it’s my last year and my last race and I want to do really good on it. In the 100, I do want to break that (school) record which is a 53.51. Last year I missed it by .01 seconds. This year I’m really going to try for it.”

Bunton is seeded 12th in the 500 and 14th in the 200.

“Maddy has specialized in the longer freestyle events the past few years and is able to hold a pace that few others can match which takes a tremendous amount of mental discipline and focus,” coach Bunton said.

The duo heads to Waukesha eager to make an impact in their final swims of the season.

“The success these two girls have had hasn’t been by accident — grit, determination and countless hours in the pool have led up to this opportunity,” coach Bunton said. “I’m very excited that Brooke gets to end her high school swim career at the state meet and that Maddy will cap off a great junior season there as well.”

