Prep Girls Swimming Division 2 State: Lake Holcombe's Lechleitner overcomes torn ACL, COVID-19 to qualify for state in four events

The first ten-plus months of 2020 have delivered Brooke Lechleitner several speed bumps.
But the Lake Holcombe junior hasn’t let those derail her goals as she prepares to swim for the Ladysmith/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe Trident girls swimming and diving team on Friday at the Division 2 state championships at Waukesha South Natatorium in Waukesha.
Lechleitner will be busy as she will compete in the 50-and 100-yard freestyle and is also a member of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
But competing on this stage was far from a certainty for Lechleitner earlier this year and even just a few weeks ago as a torn ACL in March and a bout with COVID-19 last month gave the junior plenty to fight.
While in the midst of a standout sophomore campaign for the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team, Lechleitner tore her ACL and had reconstructive surgery on the ligament in March. She averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.7 steals per game in her sophomore season prior to the injury while earning All-Chippewa County and All-East Lakeland Conference first team honors.
Lechleitner and her family are uniquely qualified in the art of ACL recovery. Brooke’s older sister Megan tore hers twice during her high school playing days, returning from the second injury for the second half of her senior season before graduating this past spring. Their mother Jennifer also tore her ACL twice when she was a high school athlete at Whitehall, something the family simply chalks up to genetics.
Prep Girls Basketball: Lake Holcombe's Lechleitner back in action following second ACL tear in three seasons
Lake Holcombe senior Megan Lechleitner is back on the basketball court after tearing her ACL for a second time in three seasons.
So when Brooke started on her comeback trail she not only had a gameplan of how to recover, but a support system that was ready to keep her motivated and hungry to attack her rehab. Brooke was able to be back for the first day of the season and admitted it took some time to feel like her old self in the water.
“I could come back quicker doing swimming. At first it was a little difficult, but I got used to it because I was unsure and uncomfortable at first,” Brooke said. “But after a few weeks I was ready to go and it felt like normal.”
Brooke felt more comfortable and saw improvement on her times for her junior season and a possible trip to state was in sight.
“This year just kind of clicked and it really helped when my coach (Matt Bunton) was there to support me and help me work on technique so I could get that pull down,” Brooke said of her improvement.
But down the stretch of the regular season Brooke was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was out of the pool for a couple weeks, missing crucial practice and competition time during the part of the season when athletes are starting to put forth their top times. She missed the conference meet but was able to return in time for sectionals.
“I started practicing and the first day of practice (back) I felt like I wasn’t catching water and it was nerve racking at first,” Brooke said of her return from COVID-19.
Brooke was ready to go for sectionals, finishing second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.87 seconds, trailing only Rice Lake’s Faith Forsberg (24.36) while also finishing fourth in the 100 freestyle (55.05).
She swims the freestyle leg of 200 medley relay along with the 400 freestyle team.
Brooke has been dealt more than her fair share of trials thus far in 2020 but things are looking up for the junior. She now owns the program’s 50 freestyle record, has come back from a pair of serious health ailments and will be ready to go for the first day of girls basketball practice later this month.
But she and her Triton teammates still have some unfinished business on Friday and after all the work Brooke has put into getting to this point, she fully intends on ending her season with a bang.
“My goal is to have fun, to be competitive and I want to get a low 24 in the 50 in my freestyle and I also want to get a 53 for my 100 freestyle,” Brooke said.
