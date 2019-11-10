HUDSON — The Chi-Hi girls swimming team advanced a pair of relays to next weekend's Division 1 state championships by virtue of strong finishes on Saturday at sectionals.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Peyton Watson, Grace Polhamus, Rebecca Adams and Sydnea Berg finished in second place with a time of one minute, 41.36 seconds while the same four swimmers teamed up to take third in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:42.25.
Watson and Adams had second place finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, respectively, while Watson was third in the 200 freestyle and Berg came home third in the 100 freestyle.
Adams was fourth in the 100 individual medley and Megan Edland had a fifth place finish in the 500 freestyle. The 200 medley relay team of Annika Topritzhofer, Emma Schneider, Hailey Golden and Ella Spitz was sixth as a team, as was Polhamus (100 freestyle) and Spitz (500 freestyle) individually.
Berg (200 freestyle), Polhamus (50 freestyle) and Schneider (500 freestyle) were seventh in their respective individual events and Golden was eighth in the 100 butterfly.
Schneider took ninth in the 100 breaststroke with Edland (200 freestyle) and Topritzhofer (100 backstroke) tenth.
Chi-Hi finished fourth in the team scoring with 295 points as Hudson (359), D.C. Everest (343) and Stevens Point (316) took the top three positions.
The Division 1 state championships will be held next Saturday at the UW-Natatorium in Madison.