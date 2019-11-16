The Chi-Hi girls swimming team's 400-yard freestyle relay team of Peyton Watson, Grace Polhamus, Sydnea Berg and Rebecca Adams finished in 18th place on Saturday afternoon at the Division 1 state championships at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
The 400 freestyle relay finished with a time of three minutes, 40.73 seconds and improved on the team's seed time of 3:42.25. Sun Prairie won the event in 3:25:86. Polhamus, Adams, Berg and Ella Spitz finished tied for 22nd place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:41.90. Sun Prairie won the 200 freestyle in 1:35.20.
Brookfield East won the Division 1 team state championship with 243 points and Arrowhead (220) took second.